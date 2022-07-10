ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Lucy Biltz

By Dan Spalding
inkfreenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucy Biltz, 60, of Warsaw, died at Stillwater Hospice...

www.inkfreenews.com

inkfreenews.com

Roger Hyden

Roger D. Hyden, 74, Warsaw, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Roger was born July 31, 1947, in Paintsville, Ky., the son of (the late) Eugene and Katherine (Young) Hyden. He married Mazie M. (Shepherd) Hyden on Feb. 4, 1967; she preceded him in death July 7, 2007, after 40 years of marriage. Roger retired from Myer Levin & Sons after 40 years with the company. He enjoyed the time he spent with family and friends and was devoted to his grandchildren. He was an avid golfer and member at Stonehenge Golf Club, Winona Lake and Rozella Ford Golf Club, Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Darrel Bruner

Darrel E. Bruner, 84, rural Silver Lake, died at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Mason Health Care, Warsaw. Darrel was born Dec. 14, 1937, in Warsaw, to the late Lester D. and Neva F. (Julian) Bruner. He married on Oct. 6, 1957, in Silver Lake, to Anita M. Parker; she survives.
SILVER LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kristopher Riddle — PENDING

Kristopher M. Riddle, 31, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Marshall County. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Beverly Hartzler — PENDING

Beverly Hartzler, 88, Akron, died at 1:06 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending at Hartzler Funeral Home, Akron.
AKRON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kathleen Kern

Kathleen A. Kern, 80, Mentone, died at 9:50 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at home. She was born July 17, 1941. She married Albert Kern on July 23, 1960; he survives. She is also survived by her children, Albert W. Kern Jr., Etna Green, June C. Braden, Millington, Mich. and Daniel T. Kern, Warsaw; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; her brothers, Delbert Stilwill, St. Petersburg, Fla. and Dean Stilwill, Lake Placid, Fla.; and her sister, Beverly Linton, Fort Smith, Ark.
MENTONE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Allene Mast

Allene Mast, 98, formerly of Nappanee, died at 5:05 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Pilgrim Manor, Plymouth. She was born Oct. 14, 1923. She married Lester Mast on Dec. 26, 1961; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Sue Troyer, Walkerton; daughter-in-law, Wilma Mast; 10...
NAPPANEE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Stella Lucas

Stella VerJean Lucas, 86, Wabash, died at 6:28 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born April 15, 1936. She married E.C. Darnell in 1952; he preceded her in death. She married Mathew Lucas Jr. on Nov. 27, 1999; he preceded her in death.
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Daniel Voreis — UPDATED

Daniel Owen Voreis, 68, Argos, died Friday, July 8, 2022. He was born Dec. 20, 1953. He married Denise A. Voreis on March 3, 1984; she survives. He is also survived by his daughters: Christine (Brian) Hides, Lake Bluff, Ill., Tracy (Andy Dabasinskas) Voreis, Centennial, Colo. and Karisa (Sam) Laughlin, Carmel; his son, Kreig (Christina) Voreis, Carmel; five grandchildren; his sister, Marilyn Voreis, St. Petersburg, Fla.; his brothers: Thomas (Darcy) Voreis, Noblesville, John (Fran) Voreis, Grandville, Mich. and William Voreis, Argos; and his sister-in-law, Beverly Voreis.
ARGOS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Myrtle Sliter — UPDATED

Myrtle Luella Sliter, 87, Warsaw, died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born Jan. 12, 1935. She married Paul Sliter on Aug. 16, 1969; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Russell (Janet) Veach, North Manchester; stepsons, Harvey (Julia) Sliter,...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kathryn Streby — UPDATED

Kathryn E. Streby, 79, North Webster, died unexpectedly July 11, 2022, at her home. She was born April 27, 1943, in Warsaw, to Fred Clifton and Eunice Melba (Jones) Carlin. She was a lifetime Pierceton and North Webster area resident and graduated in 1961 from Pierceton High School. She was married on July 31, 1965, in Warsaw, to Allen L. “Al” Streby. He preceded her on March 13, 2016, after 50 years of marriage. She was a homemaker and formerly worked at Blue Bell, Warsaw, and Dekko, North Webster.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Wayne Wallace

Wayne Wallace, 82, North Liberty, died at 9:49 a.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his home. He was born May 11, 1940. He married Joyce Guhse on May 1, 1965, in Lakeville; she survives. Wayne is survived by their two children, Lyn (Mike) Swartz, Buchanan, Mich. and Jeffrey (Derek) Wallace,...
NORTH LIBERTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Carpenter — UPDATED

Elizabeth Faye “Liz” Carpenter, 80, Bourbon, died at 7:36 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born March 22, 1942. She married Lake “Sonny” Carpenter on Aug. 30, 1958; he survives. She is also survived by her children, David E. (Penny)...
BOURBON, IN
Obituaries
inkfreenews.com

Barbara Holloway

Barbara L. Holloway, 76, Mentone, died at 8:15 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at her residence. She was born Oct. 26, 1945. She married Michael E. Holloway Sr. on Sep. 28, 1968; he survives. She is also survived by sons, Michael Holloway Jr., Warsaw, Mitchell (Michelle) Holloway, Mentone and Mason...
MENTONE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Alan Baumbaugh

Alan Edward Baumbaugh, 71, formerly of Syracuse, died July 6, 2022. He was born Dec. 4, 1950. Eastlund Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kevin Gardner

Kevin Gardner, 67, Plymouth, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. He was born Dec. 15, 1954. He married Cindy Judd on Nov. 26, 1977; she survives. He is also survived by his sons, Daniel Gardner (Jaylan), Plymouth and Nathan Gardner (Adam), Plymouth; and his sisters: Karla Hostetler, Middlebury and Kerry (Clay) Sasser, Raleigh, N.C.
KNOXVILLE, TN
inkfreenews.com

Terry Mast

Terry R. Mast, 79, Goshen, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Greencroft Healthcare, Goshen. He was born Nov. 5, 1942. He married Merry Longcor on Feb. 10, 1973; she survives. He is also survived by three children, Analisa Perry and Jed Mast, both of Ligonier and Jaimmie Miller, Port Saint Lucie, Fla.; two grandchildren; a great-grandson; and seven siblings, Linda Sheets, Wakarusa, George (Charlotte) Mast, K. Don (Wanda) Mast, Janet Wileman, Jolene Franks, Tom (Pat) Mast and Margaret (Denny) Hahn, all of Goshen.
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

John Pittman

John Edward Pittman, 77, Plymouth, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital, Plymouth. He was born Jan. 11, 1945. He married Barbara Harrell on Feb. 21, 1965; she survives. He is also survived by four children, Joe (Dawn) Pittman, Smithfield, N.C., Beverly (Jamey) Walsh, Adamsville, Tenn., Jennifer (Tom)...
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jerry Winter

Jerry Robert Winter, 73, Argos, died Friday evening, July 8, 2022, at his sister’s home. He was born June 1, 1949. He is survived by three children, Jamison Winter, Goshen, Ann Winter, Plymouth and Peggy Sue Winter, Walkerton; five grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Lawrence N. Winter II, Logansport, Sharon K. Peters, Rochester and Danny R. (Sharon) Winter, Kewanna.
ARGOS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:35 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, South CR 800W, near West CR 100S, Warsaw. Drivers: Vianca V. Martinez, 31, East Water Street, Akron; and Alan D. Shepherd, 56, North SR 25, Mentone. Martinez was traveling east on CR 100S and did not see the CR 800W intersection stop sign in time. Martinez’s vehicle entered Shepherd’s path of travel. Shepherd complained of chest pain but refused treatment at the scene. Damage up to $10,000.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Randy England — UPDATED

Randy Blaine England, 63, a longtime resident of Pierceton, died at 7:02 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born Jan. 5, 1959, in Columbia City, Randy was the son of Benjamin “Benny” England and Molly (Marshall) England. He was a 1977 graduate of Whitko High School and worked at R.R. Donnelley and Sons for many years. Before being medically retired, he was working as a binder operator.
PIERCETON, IN

