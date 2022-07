The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for areas of southern Idaho and SW Oregon today as temperatures soar above 100 degrees by the hottest part of the day. That Advisory goes into effect at 1 PM but could continue through the week as we are expecting more from this heat wave. This Advisory is intended to warn you of the dangerous heat, be careful out there! Do not leave children or animals unattended in vehicles, monitor outdoor exertion, drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen!

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO