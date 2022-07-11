Xiaomi 12 Lite is a small upgrade over 11 Lite NE 5G, but a sensible one

Take your best photos yet when you have the Xiaomi 12S Pro 120W smartphone. Created in collaboration with Leica, it boasts a Sony IMX707 50 MP wide-angle main camera for authentic Leica images. In fact, the Leica pro optical lens and native dual image quality give you incredible shots in all weather. It also has a 50 MP main portrait camera and a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle main camera. Enjoy 2X optical zoom and 50 mm focal length. Moreover, its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ processor provides superior performance as well as low power consumption. Created for professional videography, it has a 6.73″ 2K AMOLED display that provides you with impressive visuals and a 3200 x 1440 resolution. It also offers 1,500 nits of brightness and 10-bit color depth. Furthermore, its surging P1 fast-charge chip provides a long battery life. Exuding simplicity and aesthetic design, this minimal smartphone is ideal for content creators.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 HOURS AGO