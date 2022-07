With prayers, flowers, and flags draped in black ribbons, thousands of mourners gathered today in the streets of Tokyo to bid a final goodbye to Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe.A family funeral was held at a temple days after Abe was killed by a gunman who opened fire as he was delivering a campaign speech in Nara in southern Japan.Although the funeral itself was attended only by close family members, along with prime minister Fumio Kishida and senior party leaders, the pavements outside the Zojoji temple were packed with crowds of people, some dressed in black, wanting to...

ASIA ・ 1 DAY AGO