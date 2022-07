The SEC has delayed a decision on whether to allow a spot market Bitcoin ETF by Cathie Wood’s Arc Invest and crypto investment firm 21Shares to start trading. In a Tuesday notice, the SEC said the ARK 21Shares ETF would get an answer on August 30. “The Commission finds that it is appropriate to designate a longer period within which to take action on the proposed rule change so that it has sufficient time to consider the proposed rule change and the issues raised therein,” the notice said.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO