Off the back of their impressive 29-6 second Test victory, Townsend has chosen to freshen things up with four changes to the back and four to the forwards. In the backline, in come full-back Ollie Smith, wing Rufus McClean, centre Sione Tuipulotu and scrum-half Ali Price, as Rory Hutchinson, Darcy Graham and Ben White drop out of the squad, and centre Sam Johnson is named on the bench.

RUGBY ・ 2 HOURS AGO