Oregon City, OR

Oregon City students 'excited about singing and traveling again'

By Raymond Rendleman
Oregon City News
Oregon City News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TAmgO_0gbHFYro00 OCHS sends record largest delegation on European tour through Oregon Ambassadors of Music program

Eighteen students from Oregon City High School are returning next week after a 14-day journey through France, Switzerland, Austria and Germany with the Oregon Ambassadors of Music program.

OCHS choir director Julia Voorhies said she was proud to be leading her fourth European travel tour for students, but this year's trip was especially meaningful as the largest in the school's history and coming after two years of pandemic-related cancellations.

OC students have five major concerts scheduled in the cities where they were staying: Normandy, Paris, Crans-Montana, Seefeld and Rothenburg.

"It is wonderful to see so many students excited about singing and traveling again after the last few years of the pandemic," Voorhies said. "These kids have been working hard to prepare full-length concerts for our trip."

As part of the American Celebration of Music in France, OCHS band members performed at the Les Braves Omaha Beach Memorial, and choir members performed at Grandcamp-Maisy Concert Hall. They visited the memorial in the center of Omaha Beach, commemorating the fallen American soldiers who lost their lives on the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944.

About 400 students and chaperones went on this trip from across Oregon; OCHS's delegation included 15 choir members and three band members. Nicholas Cristofaro, who will be an OCHS senior in the upcoming school year, said it was an honor to have been selected to represent OC.

"I've always been into music, but my musical career really took off when I first learned to play the alto saxophone in sixth grade under the amazing leadership of band director Mrs. Rizzo and continues under another amazing band director and mentor Mr. Henson," Cristofaro said.

Fellow OC student representative Mateo Hall called the trip a "once in a lifetime adventure … to share our love for music across Europe."

"The pandemic put a complete stop to these kinds of opportunities, and I missed so many high school experiences that I'll never get to have," Hall said. "I'm so honored and proud to be a part of this amazing group, and I'm so grateful that the staff at OAM have allowed me to participate in this program."

