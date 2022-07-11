ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Congress must not overregulate the tech sector and stifle small businesses in the process

By Oma Christina
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NFx9O_0gbHCo9B00
In this photo illustration, social media apps are seen on a mobile phone. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

The pandemic has posed many challenges to small businesses that rely on personal interaction with customers. Fortunately, tech and digital tools have helped countless businesses confront these challenges, stay afloat and thrive during this unprecedented time. Congress must not pass regulations that constrain tech innovation and stifle small businesses in the process.

I started The Hair Chest, a full-service holistic hair restoration clinic in Central Ohio, after watching my mother struggle with a cancer diagnosis and hair loss that came with treatment. Unfortunately, like so many others, my mother succumbed to her illness. But my business was born, and I’ve been able to help others struggling with hair loss for various reasons.

Throughout my time as a small business owner, and increasingly as the pandemic limited in-person interaction, I have used online advertising to market my services and grow my customer base. When the pandemic hit, these digital tools became increasingly vital.

Without accessible, online advertising and social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, I am not sure I would have been able to keep my business going over the last couple of years — and I certainly would not have been able to grow. Thanks, in part, to these tools, I’ve been able to continually communicate with current and potential customers and have experienced enough success to open a new location for the business.

My use of digital tools as a small business owner is just the tip of the iceberg. Ohio’s small businesses are increasingly reliant on the tech sector.

More than 90% of our state’s small businesses increased their use of digital tools during the pandemic, and more than half plan to increase their use as we emerge out of COVID-19.

It’s not just non-tech companies like mine that rely on digital technology and online tools; the tech sector itself is a major driver of Ohio’s 21st-century economy, as more than 390,000 people in Ohio are employed by the technology sector. The median wage for Ohio workers in the tech sector is about 77% higher than the median wage for all other jobs in the state.

If we can continue to build on this progress, it will provide businesses like mine with greater opportunity, and will allow workers across our state to increase their pay to meet the rising cost of living.

So, how do we ensure the tech sector continues to excel and grow, and digital tools evolve and remain readily available to small businesses and others across our city, state and country?

The reality is, there’s an intense global competition currently underway over control of tech leadership. It is more crucial than ever that Congress ensures and increases America’s competitive edge.

For the sake of the communities and small businesses they represent, Congress should be committed to long-term investments in technology and innovation. They must also avoid anti-competitive policies that suppress innovation and threaten the tech sector by breaking apart innovative companies.

If our country succeeds, the possibilities are endless. If we fail, the ricochet effect on small business owners and workers, including in Ohio, will be devastating.

Oma Christina is the founder and CEO of The Hair Chest – Hair Restoration Clinic, a small business in Westerville, Ohio.

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Arrest confirms Indiana abortion for Ohio 10-year-old

Columbus police have arrested a 27-year-old on charges of raping  10-year-old who traveled to Indiana late last month for an abortion, The Columbus Dispatch reported Wednesday.  Ohio Republican leaders, who passed and implemented a law making rape victims ineligible for abortions after six weeks, have been trying to raise doubts about the girl’s existence. The […] The post Arrest confirms Indiana abortion for Ohio 10-year-old appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

The hidden silver lining in the Supreme Court’s decision

And all along I thought the topic of abortion had been settled more than 30 years ago when I was in high school. During that time, speech and debate coaches throughout the state of Montana decided they were absolutely sick and tired of hearing speeches and debating the topic of abortion so they collectively banned the topic, barring speech, debate and drama kids from expounding on it, forcing us consider other worldly topics like the first Iraq War or whether the television show “Murphy Brown” should be censored.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Business
City
Congress, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Westerville, OH
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Companies#Online Advertising#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Tiktok
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Supreme Court: Victim presence in rape trial unconstitutional

The state’s highest court reversed a rape and kidnapping conviction in a Stark County case, saying the presence of the victim at the prosecutor’s table set the defendant up for an unfair trial. The defendant will now be re-tried. The case involved the conviction of Theodis Montgomery, who was charged with rape and kidnapping of […] The post Ohio Supreme Court: Victim presence in rape trial unconstitutional appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
STARK COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Ohio Capital Journal

A Supreme Court scholar explains the impact of Dobbs

The Supreme Court’s decision to reverse 50 years of constitutional protection for the right to get an abortion is more than 200 pages long. Morgan Marietta, a political scientist at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, and editor of the annual SCOTUS series at Palgrave Macmillan, studies the ideas and ideology of the court. We asked […] The post A Supreme Court scholar explains the impact of Dobbs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Congress sends Biden historic gun safety legislation, with GOP support

WASHINGTON — Congress on Friday cleared the most comprehensive federal gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years, a bipartisan package that was signed into law on Saturday morning by President Joe Biden. In a 65-33  vote, the bill, comprised of eight provisions, passed the U.S. Senate late Thursday. The House on Friday joined, approving the Senate’s bill 234-193, with […] The post Congress sends Biden historic gun safety legislation, with GOP support appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

‘Crisis Pregnancy Centers’ stack deck against abortion clinics, do so with state support

Abortion advocates have said a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on Roe v. Wade could insert confusion into an already tense reproductive environment in Ohio.  But Ohioans say that confusion already exists because of “crisis pregnancy centers,” which counter abortion clinics by offering services to discourage pregnancy termination, all with the help of millions […] The post ‘Crisis Pregnancy Centers’ stack deck against abortion clinics, do so with state support appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
pymnts.com

FBI: Businesses Lose $43B to Email Fraud

Fraudsters have an extensive arsenal of methods when it comes to scamming businesses. Among the most dangerous of these tactics is business email compromise (BEC) fraud, in which bad actors pretend to be a company’s supplier and trick accounting teams into paying them instead of their actual vendors. According...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ohio Capital Journal

Retired teachers go to court for Ohio pension records

An analyst working for Ohio retired teachers went to court last week seeking records relating to the state pension funds. The analyst is trying to determine whether teachers’ pension money is being squandered on high-fee “alternative” investments such as private equity and hedge funds. He is also investigating whether external consultants directing such investments are also being paid by the firms in which retirement system money is being invested.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy