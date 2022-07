Back when Tesla founded the EV segment, its goal was to make its patents open for use by other manufacturers. Back in 2008, Tesla released its first car, the Roadster, and started the EV revolution. Fast-forward to nowadays, and we have start-up manufacturers like Rivian, which already has models that are easily rivaling the Tesla offerings. The Rivian R1S is the more practical sibling to the R1T pickup truck and it boasts some impressive figures. Can it live up to the factory-claimed figures though? YouTube channel The Fast Lane Car provides an answer.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO