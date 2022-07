The members of the Smile haven’t gotten bored with their new project yet. Last year, Radiohead bandmates Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood unveiled the existence of their new side-project trio the Smile. A couple of months ago, the Smile released their debut album A Light For Attracting Attention, which sounded more like ’90s Radiohead than anything that Radiohead have done in the past 20 years. Later this year, the Smile will head out on their first North American tour. As it turns out, they’re not done writing new songs.

