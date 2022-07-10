ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Webster, IN

Myrtle Sliter

By Dan Spalding
inkfreenews.com
 3 days ago

Myrtle Sliter, 87, formerly of North Webster, passed...

www.inkfreenews.com

inkfreenews.com

Roger Hyden

Roger D. Hyden, 74, Warsaw, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Roger was born July 31, 1947, in Paintsville, Ky., the son of (the late) Eugene and Katherine (Young) Hyden. He married Mazie M. (Shepherd) Hyden on Feb. 4, 1967; she preceded him in death July 7, 2007, after 40 years of marriage. Roger retired from Myer Levin & Sons after 40 years with the company. He enjoyed the time he spent with family and friends and was devoted to his grandchildren. He was an avid golfer and member at Stonehenge Golf Club, Winona Lake and Rozella Ford Golf Club, Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Miller’s Health Systems Inc. v. Candence Brooks, $3,712.44. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Karlee Bumgardner, $626.19. Heath Haynes, $533.09. Debra Story, $1,168.62. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Gloria...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Beverly Hartzler — PENDING

Beverly Hartzler, 88, Akron, died at 1:06 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending at Hartzler Funeral Home, Akron.
AKRON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Stella Lucas

Stella VerJean Lucas, 86, Wabash, died at 6:28 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born April 15, 1936. She married E.C. Darnell in 1952; he preceded her in death. She married Mathew Lucas Jr. on Nov. 27, 1999; he preceded her in death.
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Melba Easterday

Melba M. Easterday, 101, Culver, died July 11, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Culver. She was born March 21, 1921. She married Edward Easterday on Dec. 24, 1941; he preceded her in death. Melba is survived by her sons, Tom (Suzy) and Jim; seven grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Odom...
CULVER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kathleen Kern

Kathleen A. Kern, 80, Mentone, died at 9:50 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at home. She was born July 17, 1941. She married Albert Kern on July 23, 1960; he survives. She is also survived by her children, Albert W. Kern Jr., Etna Green, June C. Braden, Millington, Mich. and Daniel T. Kern, Warsaw; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; her brothers, Delbert Stilwill, St. Petersburg, Fla. and Dean Stilwill, Lake Placid, Fla.; and her sister, Beverly Linton, Fort Smith, Ark.
MENTONE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kevin Gardner

Kevin Gardner, 67, Plymouth, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. He was born Dec. 15, 1954. He married Cindy Judd on Nov. 26, 1977; she survives. He is also survived by his sons, Daniel Gardner (Jaylan), Plymouth and Nathan Gardner (Adam), Plymouth; and his sisters: Karla Hostetler, Middlebury and Kerry (Clay) Sasser, Raleigh, N.C.
KNOXVILLE, TN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:35 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, South CR 800W, near West CR 100S, Warsaw. Drivers: Vianca V. Martinez, 31, East Water Street, Akron; and Alan D. Shepherd, 56, North SR 25, Mentone. Martinez was traveling east on CR 100S and did not see the CR 800W intersection stop sign in time. Martinez’s vehicle entered Shepherd’s path of travel. Shepherd complained of chest pain but refused treatment at the scene. Damage up to $10,000.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Wayne Wallace

Wayne Wallace, 82, North Liberty, died at 9:49 a.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his home. He was born May 11, 1940. He married Joyce Guhse on May 1, 1965, in Lakeville; she survives. Wayne is survived by their two children, Lyn (Mike) Swartz, Buchanan, Mich. and Jeffrey (Derek) Wallace,...
NORTH LIBERTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lindy Lybarger

Lindy L. Lybarger, 94, North Manchester, died at 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. He was born Jan. 10, 1928. He married Norma Hamrick on Aug. 16, 1952; she survives. He is also survived by his sons, Todd (Amy) Lybarger, North Manchester and Mark...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Alan Baumbaugh

Alan Edward Baumbaugh, 71, formerly of Syracuse, died July 6, 2022. He was born Dec. 4, 1950. Eastlund Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Terry Mast

Terry R. Mast, 79, Goshen, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Greencroft Healthcare, Goshen. He was born Nov. 5, 1942. He married Merry Longcor on Feb. 10, 1973; she survives. He is also survived by three children, Analisa Perry and Jed Mast, both of Ligonier and Jaimmie Miller, Port Saint Lucie, Fla.; two grandchildren; a great-grandson; and seven siblings, Linda Sheets, Wakarusa, George (Charlotte) Mast, K. Don (Wanda) Mast, Janet Wileman, Jolene Franks, Tom (Pat) Mast and Margaret (Denny) Hahn, all of Goshen.
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Thelma Butcher

Thelma L. Butcher, 90, Denver, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. She was born April 4, 1932. She married Robert Butcher on May 28, 1950; he preceded her in death. She is survived by four children, Mary Ann Cox, Orange Park, Fla., Ray (Sharon) Butcher, Peru, Peggy (Randy)...
DENVER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Daniel Voreis — UPDATED

Daniel Owen Voreis, 68, Argos, died Friday, July 8, 2022. He was born Dec. 20, 1953. He married Denise A. Voreis on March 3, 1984; she survives. He is also survived by his daughters: Christine (Brian) Hides, Lake Bluff, Ill., Tracy (Andy Dabasinskas) Voreis, Centennial, Colo. and Karisa (Sam) Laughlin, Carmel; his son, Kreig (Christina) Voreis, Carmel; five grandchildren; his sister, Marilyn Voreis, St. Petersburg, Fla.; his brothers: Thomas (Darcy) Voreis, Noblesville, John (Fran) Voreis, Grandville, Mich. and William Voreis, Argos; and his sister-in-law, Beverly Voreis.
ARGOS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Stephen Tracey — UPDATED

Stephen Burton Tracey, 82, Syracuse, died peacefully July 6, 2022, surrounded by family. Stephen was born Sep. 28, 1939, in Weymouth, Mass. to Russell Sturgis Tracey and Margaret Evelyn Stetson. Stephen graduated from Boston Latin School in 1957 and attended Tufts University until 1960. He then entered the Massachusetts Army National Guard before completing his college at Suffolk University in 1964. Upon graduation, he traveled to San Francisco, Calif., where he met his first wife, Mary Gunhus (Campbell). They had three children, Kevin Tracey (Margie Slusser), Syracuse, Lara Eckrich, Granger and Patrick Tracey, Bloomington. Stephen has two stepchildren by Susan Ponder (Delgado), Barbara Williams (Jen Metz), North Port, Fla. and Scott Gardner, Cary, N.C.
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 7:24 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 1500 block East CR 700S, Claypool. Robert L. Prater reported a wrecker had done damage to his yard. 4:27 a.m. Monday, July 11, 7800 block East Goodison Road, North Webster. Jamie S. Carlson...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Carpenter — UPDATED

Elizabeth Faye “Liz” Carpenter, 80, Bourbon, died at 7:36 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born March 22, 1942. She married Lake “Sonny” Carpenter on Aug. 30, 1958; he survives. She is also survived by her children, David E. (Penny)...
BOURBON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Allene Mast

Allene Mast, 98, formerly of Nappanee, died at 5:05 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Pilgrim Manor, Plymouth. She was born Oct. 14, 1923. She married Lester Mast on Dec. 26, 1961; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Sue Troyer, Walkerton; daughter-in-law, Wilma Mast; 10...
NAPPANEE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Mary “Mary Beth” Graves

Mary Elizabeth “Mary Beth” Graves, 78, Warsaw, died Monday, July 11, 2022, in her home. Born March 10, 1944, in Peoria, Ill., Mary Beth was the daughter of Daniel A. and Mary E. (Mulvaney) Fetgatter. She was united in marriage to Edward Graves on Nov. 26, 1966, in Elmwood, Ill.
WARSAW, IN

