The New England boys’ rosters for the All-America Underclass tournament are below. The 2022 All-America Underclass Tournament will take place July 28-31 in Maryland. The 2022 All-America Underclass Tournament is an elite high school tournament. The event features two divisions in each region, for each gender — the Command Division and Highlight Division. The Command Division will showcase players from the 2026 and 2025 high school graduation years. The Highlight Division will feature the 2023 and 2024 players. Each division will compete within itself at the tryouts and then the main event to determine which region is the best!

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO