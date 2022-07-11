NO:ZE Bursts Into Tears During Street Woman Fighter Reunion Concert + Receives Criticisms For Not Apologizing Amid Discrimination Controversy

A month following Johnny Depp's multi-million defamation trial win over his ex-wife Amber Heard, all eyes are still on the Hollywood icon as he's now set to make his splashing return to the world of acting. As it stands, we still don't know whether or not Depp will be reinstated in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise but the 59-year-old star is working on a film based on French king Louis XV.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO