ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

NO:ZE Bursts Into Tears During Street Woman Fighter Reunion Concert + Receives Criticisms For Not Apologizing Amid Discrimination Controversy

By Alexandria Kim
epicstream.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNO:ZE has been scrutinized for breaking the contracts she has with small businesses. Small brands that, reportedly, have contracts with NO:ZE recently came forward and accused her of having poor professionalism that affects their businesses even more. They all accused her of delaying their brand deal posts, one of which disclosed...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

BLACKPINK Shock: Fans Want Rolling Stone Korea To Issue Apology To Jisoo, Lisa After An Alleged ‘Disrespectful’ Article

BLINKs want Rolling Stone Korea to issue an apology to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Lisa after allegedly “disrespecting” the two over the article it wrote about them. Fans can’t help but find it disrespectful when Rolling Stone Korea writes that Jisoo doesn’t possess the “most outstanding talent in the group” and uses the words “exotic” and “kink” to describe Lisa.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Netflix Denies Funding Johnny Depp’s Comeback Film After Defamation Win

A month following Johnny Depp's multi-million defamation trial win over his ex-wife Amber Heard, all eyes are still on the Hollywood icon as he's now set to make his splashing return to the world of acting. As it stands, we still don't know whether or not Depp will be reinstated in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise but the 59-year-old star is working on a film based on French king Louis XV.
MOVIES
shefinds

Adele’s Shocking Comments About Postponed Vegas Shows: I Was A 'Shell Of A Person'

Adele sat down for a new interview with BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs in which she discussed the abrupt postponing of her Las Vegas residency shows that were initially supposed to begin in January. The “Easy On Me” hitmaker, 34, explained that she still stands by her decision to call off the Caesars’ Palace performances, but that it was a “brutal” choice to make.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Mnet
MTV

BTS Will Tell 'A Story Of Our Music' In Disney+ Docuseries and Concert Special

The boys of BTS are giving you “Permission to Dance” on stage with them on their upcoming new Disney+ specials. The sensational pop group will star in exclusive shows on the streaming platform following a collaboration agreement between their studio Hybe Corporation and the Walt Disney Company. The negotiation “to showcase creative excellence from South Korea’s music and entertainment industry” will include five specials, though so far, only three titles have been revealed.
THEATER & DANCE
The FADER

Harry Styles shares “Late Night Talking” video

Harry Styles is back with a new music video for "Late Night Talking," a disco-tinged song from the pop star's new album Harry's House. The new visuals seem to take inspiration from the classic comic Little Nemo, casting Harry as the pajama-clad star who travels through dream worlds (usually involving other sleepy people) all from the comfort of his bed. Check it out above.
MUSIC
UPI News

Itzy share royal-themed 'Sneakers' music video teaser

July 11 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Itzy is giving a glimpse of its new music video. The K-pop stars released a preview Monday of their video for the song "Sneakers." The royal-themed "Sneakers" video teaser shows Itzy posing in a palace. The members combine elegant formalwear with sneakers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
musictimes.com

The 1975 Tour 2022: Matty Healy Teases Fans What to Expect on Upcoming Shows

The 1975 is slowly entering another music era as they released their new single last week and is set to drop their highly-anticipated album in a few months. Recently, frontman Matty Healy teased fans about what would they expect on their upcoming tour. In an interview with Rolling Stone UK,...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

MBLAQ Mir Breaks Silence on Heartbreaking Fate K-pop Groups Face Because of a Member's Desire to Go Solo

MBLAQ Mir commented on one of the reasons why K-pop groups disband. K-pop groups, even the most successful ones, disbanded in the past years for different reasons. Some ended their careers because of health issues and failed contract negotiations. Others also decided to end the group because of the underwhelming spotlight. This led to the seven-year curse theory.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy