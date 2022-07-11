ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Stüssy Eyegear Returns With Three Summer-Ready Sunglasses

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Stüssy readies its highly-anticipated Nike Air Max 2015 “Fossil” silhouette, its Stüssy Eyegear sublabel returns with three new sunglasses silhouettes in 16 total color options. The newly-introduced sunnies include the...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

7 Major Shoe Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Taking a closer look at the fall/winter 2022 collections that debuted earlier this year, there are some key shoe trends to have on your radar for the upcoming season. While there are so many major trends worth noting for the season—ranging from floor-sweeping hemlines to the "new" new bomber jackets—I'm here to narrow in on the coolest fall shoe trends for 2022.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

The Anti-Trend Sandals Every Insider Is Wearing This Summer

For summer, we’re seeing major shoe trends from bold shades to fisherman sandals to edgy knee-high boots like the Balenciaga Cagoles on the rise. Time will tell how long these trends remain cool in fashion, but if you’re interested in investing in anti-trend shoes that you can bet on being stylish for years and years to come, look to minimalistic sandals. A style all the fashion people are wearing this summer, strappy sandals are minimalistic, sleek, and cool—all while being on-trend without overly trendy.
APPAREL
WWD

Maison Margiela Artisanal Couture Fall 2022

During the coronavirus pandemic, fashion houses turned into movie studios, as shows gave way to digital presentations. Maison Margiela kept an irregular schedule for its high-end Artisanal line, presenting just two collections — one in July 2020, one a year ago — via freeform feature films helmed by photographer Nick Knight and “La Vie en Rose” director Olivier Dahan, respectively.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is Coming in "Pine Green"

Joining the “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black” releases back in June, Off-White™ and. are set to deliver another Nike Air Force 1 Mid release. The upcoming “Pine Green” colorway for the collaboration centers around a two-tone “Pine Green/White” color scheme. The Off-White™ x...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunglasses#Lenses#Logos#Nike Air Max 2015#Uv400
Vogue Magazine

Why Puddle Pants Are the Perfect Antidote to Skinny Jeans

Puddle pants make up for what they lack in practicality with stylish insouciance. These slouchy slacks are distinguished by their long, pooling length that creates the silhouette of a puddle around the foot and ankle. Though they’re the kind of trend that might make a seamstress shudder, this devil-may-care approach to dragging your hemline along the ground accomplishes a distinct type of effortlessness, particularly when worn with chunky flats, sneakers, or sandals à la Zoe Kravitz and Bella Hadid.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Grazia

Kate Middleton Wears Her Favourite Pair Of £150 Sunglasses To Watch The Polo

It's been a hectic week of sporting events if you're Kate Middleton. Yesterday she was at Wimbledon - blessing the stands with a splendid display of polka dots - and today it was to Egham, where she and her husband attended the Royal Charity Polo Cup. Naturally, she's a pro at spectator sports - and if there's one thing we've learnt from her courtside outfits, it's that you always need a pair of sunglasses.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

Meghan Markle Wore Denim Shorts With Toe-Jewelry Sandals, and Now I Need a Pair

If you like to see what Meghan Markle wears these days and also need new sandals, you've come to the right place. Markle was out in Santa Barbara over the weekend to cheer Prince Harry on at his polo match, and her casual summer outfit was quite relatable. The denim-on-denim look included a tucked-in button-down and shorts by L.A.-based brand Dôen (now sold out, sorry). She topped the look off with a sweater tied around her shoulders and a pair of oversize sunglasses. Now, let's discuss her shoes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
Elite Daily

The 18 Best Dresses For Summer Weddings

Wedding season is back in full swing, and I’m willing to bet you’ve got at least one or two on deck this season. The best dresses for summer weddings embrace the lush, vibrant energy of the season. They’re a touch more playful than what you might wear to a fall or winter wedding, because you’re able to lean into colorful hues, romantic florals, and bold prints — and summer weddings can occasionally be a bit more casual, too (though be sure to check the dress code!).
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Iris van Herpen on Couture, the Metaverse and Making Dresses From Algae

Click here to read the full article. When Iris van Herpen opened her couture house in 2007 after an internship at Alexander McQueen, she saw it as an opportunity to elaborate on several centuries of savoir-faire — and propel it into the future with imagination and technological wizardry. “A lot of things I do are based on intuition, and my heart is with haute couture — it always has been,” she said in an interview ahead of her 15th-anniversary show on July 4 in Paris. “Fashion to me is a form of art, and couture is really embodying the craftsmanship and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 5 "Concord"

In 2022, Jordan Brand has continued its tradition of revisiting its classic models and outfitting them with new looks. While a variety of silhouettes have been approached this year, one that stands out is the Air Jordan 5. Straight from 1990, the high-top sneaker has a storied history with the brand and now carries a “Concord” colorway. After an early look and official images surfaced previously, we’re offered on-foot shots of the upcoming Air Jordan 5 “Concord.”
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Official Look at the Air Jordan 13 "French Blue"

Jordan Brand has celebrated its history with plenty of new looks on its iconic silhouettes such as the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3. However, the Air Jordan 2 stands out most for its countless collaborations and colorways this year. Amongst this hype, the Air Jordan 13 has quietly been delivered in several clean looks this year. Making its 2022 debut in “Del Sol” and “Court Purple,” the Air Jordan 13 was quick to make an impression. Now, after a first look and detailed images surfaced previously, Nike has provided official images of the Air Jordan 13 in “French Blue.”
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

What Are the Hottest Jeans Styles for Fall?

“Denim has never been more in demand,” according to retail analytics firm Edited. From denim being at the heart of most nostalgic fashion eras emulated by millennial and Gen Z consumers to jeans offering practical-minded consumers versatility and durability, there is a tidal wave of factors driving denim’s popularity in a post-pandemic world.
APPAREL
PopSugar

The Split French Manicure Trend Will Be Your Go-To This Summer

The split french manicure is a popular choice for summer. The nail trend uses two colors for the line on the tip. You can customize the french manicure to fit your style. French manicures are the It nail-art trend right now. They can be minimal or maximal, colorful or understated, traditional or completely personalized — the choices are abound. If you typically like to put a fun spin on your nails, the newest iteration goes by the name of the split french manicure, and with it, the possibilities are limitless.
SKIN CARE
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 1 High "Chenille" Receives Official Release Date

Jordan Brand has given the Air Jordan 1 High “Chenille” an official release date. The Women’s shoe, which will also be available in Kids and Toddler sizes, is set to release on July 23 after first surfacing in January. The classic Air Jordan silhouette is crafted mostly in its traditional material of leather, with the exception of the hairy chenille panel swooshes that add texture. Hues of “Sail” and “Varsity Red” make their way on to the uppers and the chenille, while a complementing hit of grey can be found on the collar and Wings insignia. The sneaker rests on a white midsole and matching “Varsity Red” outsole, while the “Varsity Red” laces tie it together for one last pop of color.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Bephies Beauty Supply Reimagines the Air Jordan 7

Furthering its women’s focus, Jordan Brand has tapped Bephies Beauty Supply, founded by Union Los Angeles co-owner Beth “Bephie” Gibbs, to reimagine the Air Jordan 7. The Bephies Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 SP set to release later this year will celebrate the iconic footwear model’s 30th Anniversary.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Love Is in the Air! Here Are the 5 Best Shoes to Wear to Weddings This Summer

DSW (4)   There's no season like summer wedding season. The tropical destinations, the outdoor venues and blooming flowers make this time of year incredibly romantic. However, there's another reason we can't get enough warm weather nuptials: the clothing. In the summer, both brides and wedding guests have more options when it comes to attire. […]
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Celebrates Its 25th Year in China With This Air Jordan 12 Low

In 1997, Jordan Brand finally formally entered the Chinese market. At the time, the Air Jordan 12 was a key offering from the brand and thus holds a special place in the history of Jordan Brand in China. As a result, when prompted to celebrate its 20th year in China back in 2017, the label looked to the Air Jordan 12, amongst other models, to commemorate the year. Now, after a quick five years have passed, the Air Jordan 12 has once again been approached as the canvas for celebration.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 4 "Canyon Purple" is Coming This Summer

Joining an early look back in March, we now have an official look at the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 4 “Canyon Purple.” The bright and bold take set to arrive this August is expected to kick off the release of Jordan Brand’s Fall 2022 collection. Expressing...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy