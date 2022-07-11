ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of SW Iowa, SE Nebraska until 8 a.m.

By Ethan Hewett
kmaland.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kearney Hub

Tuesday, July 12 weather update for Nebraska

Isolated severe storms possible this evening in the western part of the state. Dry for all Wednesday, but temperatures are going up. Full details on the severe threat and heat in our latest forecast.
NEBRASKA STATE
weareiowa.com

Severe wind caused damage in several Iowa towns Monday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa — A round of severe storms early Monday morning caused damage in parts of Carroll, Greene, Boone and Story Counties in central Iowa. The intense storms brought strong wind gusts, torrential rain and frequent thunder and lightning to the region. Glidden, Iowa recorded the highest wind...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowans report significant storm damage early Monday morning

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Early morning storms have brought damage to parts of Iowa Monday. KCCI viewers report damage in the Zearing area. Patty Lou sent a picture of an old oak tree that came down, and its limbs are all over. Her estimate puts this tree at 18 inches in diameter.
JEFFERSON, IA
iheart.com

Monday Weather Phenomenon In Central Nebraska

The National Weather Service reports a rare weather event happened Monday morning in part of Nebraska. Between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., the weather service says winds up to around 60 miles per hour and a rapid but brief warming spike in temperatures occurred in the Kearney and Hastings area.
HASTINGS, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska#Iowa#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Thunderstorm#Weather#Mph
Bring Me The News

Severe storms in Minnesota Sunday evening? It depends what happens this morning

Skies could become ominous in Minnesota later Sunday as a front moves through brings the threat is severe storms. The big question is how soon storms, that as of 8 a.m. were racing towards Grand Forks, will die off. The Storm Prediction Center says that line of activity has been weakening, and if they do indeed fade and allow skies to clear it would set the stage for robust storms in Minnesota later Sunday.
MINNESOTA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Central Nebraska under Heat Advisory for Sunday

HASTINGS, NE — Forecasters are warning central Nebraskans to take caution when outside because of extreme heat. The National Weather Service has placed the entire region in a Heat Advisory from 12:00-8:00 on Sunday. 13 Nebraska counties, including Frontier, Lincoln and Custer counties, are in an Excessive Heat Warning.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Nebraska Gas Prices Continue To Drop

The cost to "fill 'er up" in Nebraska continues to decline. Triple-A says the statewide average Tuesday for a gallon of unleaded is 4.58, with even lower prices being reported at fueling stations in Douglas and Sarpy Counties. The national average Tuesday is at 4.65 per gallon. In Iowa, the...
DOUGLAS, NE
Panhandle Post

Float these 5 Nebraska water trails

With summer sizzling, now’s the time to hit Nebraska’s water trails for a chance to cool off. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission features 10 water trails along stretches of the state’s well-known rivers and creeks. For the most part, these water trails — which cover more than 500 miles — are calm and perfect for kayaking, canoeing, tubing or even tanking. Choose a trail or a portion of the trail to suit your interests and skills.
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, July 13th, 2022

(Bonne Terre, MO) -- Authorities in St. Francois County have issued an Endangered Person Advisory after a nearly newborn baby went missing. Two-week-old Aryan Shinstock is a white male, 18 inches long and weighs six pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and a fair complexion. He’s believed to be with his mother -- 29-year-old Kala Boesch, a white female, five-foot-three, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Boesch failed to make a court appearance and could be driving a red 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt. Authorities believe she and the baby could be enroute to the Lake of the Ozarks or to Bowling Green, Kentucky.
MISSOURI STATE
York News-Times

Historic landmarks across Nebraska

Historic landmarks across the state of Nebraska serve as reminders of prehistoric animals that once roamed the land and sea and the great migration of settlers to the West.
NEBRASKA STATE
Q 105.7

Strong Storms Possible Tuesday, National Grid Alerts Customers

As temperatures continue to rise in the Capital Region, so does the risk of severe weather. The National Weather Service has placed the area in the risk category for some potentially dangerous conditions on Tuesday. The majority of the Capital Region and surrounding area falls under the 'slight' risk category,...
STILLWATER, NY
theperrynews.com

DNR issues 12 toxic beach warnings for July 8-14

From about Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts weekly monitoring of bacterial pollution in Iowa’s 39 state park beaches. The DNR analyzes water samples from the beaches for certain one-celled microorganisms, known as indicator bacteria, that are visible only under a microscope. High levels of E. coli, a common indicator bacteria, indicate feces is in the water, most commonly in Iowa from livestock sources.
IOWA STATE
KLEM

New ATV/UTV Law in Iowa

A new law allowing ATVs and UTVs to travel gravel roads has taken effect in Iowa this month. Plymouth County Sheriff Jeff Te Brink explains what’s allowed under the new law. The new law also allows limited access to paved two-lane roads. These mainly off-road vehicles are also prohibited...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, July 11th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowans who support and those who oppose abortion held events in Des Moines this weekend. A couple dozen people gathered outside of a Roman Catholic cathedral downtown Saturday and prayed together, and then walked to the Statehouse to pray more. Pulse Life Advocates co-hosted the event, and board president Tom Quiner says his Catholic faith teaches that human life begins at fertilization and it is always unjust to kill an innocent person. Thousands of people gathered outside the Iowa Capitol Sunday to call for abortion to remain legal in the state. Several groups -- including Planned Parenthood and the Iowa Coalition for Collective Change -- hosted the event with people in the crowd holding signs and wearing shirts declaring their support for abortion.
DES MOINES, IA
KIMT

Life-threatening infection closes beach at southern Iowa state park

DES MOINES, Iowa – A southern Iowa beach is closed due to a life-threatening amoeba. The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) says swimming is temporarily off-limits at the beach at Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County due to a Missouri resident who recently swam at the beach catching a confirmed infection of Naegleria fowleri.

Comments / 0

Community Policy