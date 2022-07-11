ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macao streets empty after casinos shut to fight outbreak

Virus Outbreak Macao The casino of the Wynn Macao is closed in Macao, Monday, July 11, 2022. Streets in the gambling center of Macao were empty Monday after casinos and most other businesses were ordered to close while the Chinese territory near Hong Kong fights a coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Kong) (Kong)

BEIJING — (AP) — Streets in the gambling center of Macao were empty Monday after casinos and most other businesses were ordered to close while the Chinese territory near Hong Kong fights a coronavirus outbreak.

Residents were told to stay indoors unless they were buying food or other necessities. Authorities warned that anyone violating the rules would be punished.

Casinos were ordered over the weekend to close for at least a week as the number of coronavirus cases in the territory of 700,000 people rose. On Monday, the government reported 59 new cases, bringing the total in the latest outbreak to 1,526.

Macao and Hong Kong are imitating the mainland's “zero COVID” strategy that aims to isolate every infected person.

The public is required to register for passes to ride buses and other public transportation, which is operating at a reduced capacity, said a resident who asked to be identified only by his surname, Kong.

“I think this measure is not necessary, because it will increase inconvenience," Kong said.

Casino gambling is the mainstay of Macao's economy but it has been devastated by anti-virus travel restrictions.

This week's order marks the first time since early 2020 at the start of the pandemic that casinos were closed outright, reflecting official urgency about containing the latest outbreak. Restrictions imposed in June limited their workforce to 10% of normal levels.

The government says it plans to test everyone in the city for the virus over the coming week. Bus drivers, people who deliver food and some others were told to be tested every day.

___

Associated Press news assistant Karmen Li in Hong Kong contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

