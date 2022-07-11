PM says he won't endorse any candidate in Tory race

Tory leadership hopefuls are jockeying for position as they bid to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.Mr Johnson announced he would quit last week following an avalanche of ministerial resignations and cabinet walkouts. However, he has said he will remain in office until the Conservative Party is able to elect his successor. This could take several weeks and some within the party are calling for the process to start as soon as possible, rather than the autumn - Mr Johnson has vowed to stay until then.Here are the latest odds from BetFair Exchange on who is the favourite to...

ELECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO