PM says he won't endorse any candidate in Tory race

BBC
 2 days ago

And now here is more on what the candidates have said about taxation - and which ones they want to cut. "If I become prime minister we’ll have an emergency budget." "We need strong but limited government focused on the essentials." Taxation is going to be a key...

www.bbc.co.uk

Daily Mail

No 10 deny reports that Boris Johnson is planning to stand down as PM on Monday in order to run for Tory leadership and brands claims 'completely untrue'

A spokesperson for Boris Johnson said reports that he is planning to stand down as Prime Minister on Monday in order to run again for Tory leader are completely untrue. Mr Johnson resigned as leader of the Conservative Party on Thursday, but said he intends to remain in office until his successor is elected.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

'Unite now or we lose': Liz Truss issues stark warning to Tory Right as leadership battle hots up... with Rishi Sunak topping poll and Penny Mordaunt surging into second place

The Tory Right was under pressure to unite behind Liz Truss last night amid warnings Penny Mordaunt could exploit their divisions. The Foreign Secretary emerged as the leading candidate of the Conservative Right yesterday after securing 50 votes in the first round of the contest to succeed Boris Johnson. But...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Nadhim Zahawi would ‘certainly’ give Boris Johnson job in cabinet

Conservative leadership hopeful Nadhim Zahawi has said he would “certainly” give Boris Johnson a cabinet role if the caretaker prime minister is keen for a job after leaving No 10.The chancellor insisted he remained a loyal ally of Mr Johnson, despite publicly urging him to stand down amid a flurry of ministerial resignations last week.“Boris Johnson is a friend of mine for 30 years,” Mr Zahawi told LBC on Wednesday. “If he wishes to serve in cabinet then I would certainly offer him a job.”He added: “He has been probably the most consequential prime minister of his generation. He’s...
WORLD
BBC

Ex-minister Michael Gove dismisses criticism of him as a snake

Former cabinet minister Michael Gove has brushed off accusations from a Downing Street source who last week described him as a "snake". A No 10 insider criticised Mr Gove for telling Boris Johnson to quit. Mr Gove - who was sacked as levelling up secretary for urging the PM to...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'They're behaving like they've just arrived from the moon': Labour's Keir Starmer blasts jostling Tory leadership rivals over 'fantasy economics' tax cut plans after months spent defending Boris Johnson's increases

Sir Keir Starmer accused Tory leadership hopefuls of plucking £200 billion of un-costed commitments from the 'magic money tree' today as he accused them of 'fantasy economics'. The Labour leader used a speech in Gateshead to lash out at the dozen or so MPs vying to replace Boris Johnson,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Who is backing who? 180 Tory MPs pledge their vote in leadership contest

As the race to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party picks up steam, many Tory MPs have publicly revealed who has their backing.As of 12pm on Wednesday, the PA news agency had confirmed the intentions of more than 180 Tory Members of Parliament regarding which of the candidates they support.MPs are understood to have shown their backing where they have declared as much on social media, been quoted in the press or confirmed by PA.On Tuesday the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, announced the eight contenders who all secured enough nominations to be on...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Conservative leadership race: I am backing Rishi Sunak, says Jeremy Hunt

Ex-Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has given his backing to former Chancellor Rishi Sunak in the race to be Conservative leader and prime minister. Mr Hunt was eliminated from the contest after failing to get enough votes, along with Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi. Speaking to the BBC, Mr Hunt said Mr Sunak...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Rishi Sunak wins first Tory leadership ballot but Penny Mordaunt has momentum

Penny Mordaunt is the new favourite to be the next Tory leader and prime minister, after a stunning surge in support among party MPs and members that left her rivals floundering.The little-known former defence secretary was defeated by Rishi Sunak in the first leadership ballot – by 88 votes to 67 – but is the candidate with momentum behind her, as the race hots up.Mrs Mordaunt leapfrogged Liz Truss into second place, ahead of a second ballot on Wednesday, and is also the overwhelming choice of the Tory grassroots who will pick the next leader, according to a bombshell...
WORLD
The Independent

Who will replace Boris Johnson? Latest odds for the next prime minister

Tory leadership hopefuls are jockeying for position as they bid to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.Mr Johnson announced he would quit last week following an avalanche of ministerial resignations and cabinet walkouts. However, he has said he will remain in office until the Conservative Party is able to elect his successor. This could take several weeks and some within the party are calling for the process to start as soon as possible, rather than the autumn - Mr Johnson has vowed to stay until then.Here are the latest odds from BetFair Exchange on who is the favourite to...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Tory leadership: Hardline Brexiteers split over which candidate to back

Conservative MPs in the European Research Group (ERG) are split over which candidate will best champion the Brexit cause, pointing to a wider fracture on the right of the party over a contender to take on frontrunner Rishi Sunak.It appeared likely that attorney general Suella Braverman would absorb the backing of the Tory group after ERG deputy chair David Jones and senior ERG figure Sir Bernard Jenkin backed her on Wednesday.But Mark Francois, chair of the ERG, revealed that he was supporting her rival Liz Truss, a Remain voter who has since burnished her credentials with a hardline stance...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Boris Johnson's Chequers wedding party moved after criticism

A wedding party for Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie will no longer be held at the prime minister's country house following criticism of the venue choice. Newspaper reports said plans had been made for a party at Chequers in July. A No 10 source told the BBC "nothing had...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Nadhim Zahawi and Jeremy Hunt dumped from Tory leadership contest

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and former Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt have been eliminated from the race to succeed Boris Johnson after the first round of voting by Tory MPs.The senior Conservatives failed to get the 30 votes required to get to the next stage of the Tory leadership contest on Wednesday afternoon.The frontrunners, former chancellor Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and trade minister Penny Mordaunt, coasted through in their bid to be the next prime minister.Senior backbencher Tom Tugendhat, Attorney General Suella Braverman, and former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch also progressed to the final six candidates.Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the Conservative 1922 committee overseeing the contest, read out the results in a crowded Committee Room 14 in the House of Commons. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
WORLD
The Independent

Rishi Sunak accused of risking UK ‘recession’ as Tory rivals target leadership frontrunner

Rishi Sunak has been accused of setting the UK on course for “a recession” and of “dirty tricks” after cementing his status as the frontrunner to succeed Boris Johnson.The former chancellor came under fire from both wings of the Conservative Party, after securing the most nominations in a race for the Tory leadership that descended into vicious backbiting.Jeremy Hunt claimed Mr Sunak’s refusal to slash taxes had risked an economic slump, while Liz Truss supporters argued the quick contest favoured his “disloyalty” to Mr Johnson, accusing him of a long underground campaign.The attacks came as eight candidates secured enough...
U.K.

