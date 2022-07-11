AP News Digest 3 am

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————

TOP STORIES

—————————

CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION-EXTREMIST GROUPS — An upcoming hearing of the U.S. House Committee probing the Jan. 6 insurrection is expected to examine ties between people in former President Donald Trump’s orbit and extremist groups who played a role in the Capitol riot. Top leaders of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys have been charged with seditious conspiracy in the most serious cases the Justice Department has brought so far in the Jan. 6 attack. By Alanna Durkin Richer, Michelle R. Smith and Michael Kunzelman. SENT: 1,480 words, photos. This is the Tuesday Spotlight .

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LATEST OMICRON MUTANT — The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant that’s worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and pops up in numerous other countries, including the United States. Scientists say the variant, which is called BA.2.75, may be able to spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection. It’s unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than the globally dominant omicron variant BA.5. But scientists are concerned about the fact that it's geographically widespread. By Science Writers Laura Ungar and Aniruddha Ghosal. SENT: 600 words, photos.

JAPAN — Boosted by a new mandate in weekend elections, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets with the United States’ top diplomat, who delivered condolences over the death of influential former leader Shinzo Abe and reassurances of a strong bilateral alliance. By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 710 words, photos. Also see JAPAN-POLITICAL VIOLENCE below.

SRI LANKA — Sri Lanka is in a political vacuum for a second day with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters, angry over the country’s economic woes. By Krishan Francis. SENT: 650 words, photos.

BIDEN-MIDEAST-ECONOMIC PEACE? — For more than two years, the Biden administration has said that Palestinians are entitled to the same measure of “freedom, security and prosperity” enjoyed by Israelis. Instead, they’ve gotten U.S. aid and permits to work inside Israel and its Jewish settlements. The inconsistency is likely to come up when President Joe Biden visits Israel and the occupied West Bank this week for the first time since assuming office. By Joseph Krauss. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

BIDEN-GUNS — Biden will be hosting a “celebration” of a new bipartisan law meant to reduce gun violence that, after just 16 days in effect, already has been overshadowed by yet another mass shooting. By Zeke Miller. SENT: 700 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing from 11 a.m. event.

————————————————————

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

————————————————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MACAO — Streets in the gambling center of Macao were empty after casinos and most other businesses were ordered to close while the Chinese territory near Hong Kong fights a coronavirus outbreak. SENT: 200 words, photos. Also see MACAO-BEYOND GAMBLING below.

———————-

TRENDING

———————-

DEPP-HEARD-TRIAL — Amber Heard attorneys say juror served improperly, seek mistrial. SENT: 410 words, photo.

MLS-UNITED-ROONEY — Wayne Rooney agrees to coach DC United. SENT: 160 words, photos.

SPAIN-RUNNING-OF-THE-BULLS — Three runners gored in tense Pamplona bull run. SENT: 220 words, photos.

CELEBRITY-CHAMPIONSHIP — Tony Romo wins American Century celebrity title in a playoff. SENT: 130 words, photos.

——————-

NATIONAL

——————-

LAKE MEAD-PHOTO GALLERY — Lake Mead, the largest U.S. reservoir, has shrunken to a record low amid a punishing drought and the demands of 40 million people in seven states who are sucking the Colorado River dry. SENT: 610 words, photos.

MANHATTANHENGE-EXPLAINER — There's still time to catch Manhattanhenge, when the setting sun aligns with the Manhattan street grid and bathes the urban canyons in a rosy glow. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 7 a.m.

——————————-

INTERNATIONAL

——————————

JAPAN-POLITICAL VIOLENCE — Public outrage, handwringing and vows of defiance in media and among political commentators are widespread in Japan following the daylight assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. SENT: 890 words, photos.

——————————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

——————————————-

MACAO-BEYOND GAMBLING — Losing money due to COVID, the American casino giants that helped make Macao the “Las Vegas of Asia” face a fresh challenge: The tiny Chinese territory wants them to help reduce its reliance on gambling by paying to build theme parks and other attractions. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 980 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mostly lower, although Japan’s benchmark rallied, welcoming a landslide parliamentary election victory by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 600 words, photos.

—————

SPORTS

—————

WIMBLEDON — Novak Djokovic used his steady brilliance to beat the ace-delivering, trick-shot-hitting, constantly chattering Nick Kyrgios for a fourth consecutive championship at Wimbledon, his seventh overall at the All England Club, and 21st title from all Grand Slam tournaments. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

——————————

HOW TO REACH US

——————————

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Shuji Kajiyama (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.

