Khloe Kardashian jokes Kim is ‘still looking’ for her diamond earring during ‘Kamp Koko’ holiday

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Khloe Kardashian has poked fun at the time her older sister Kim lost a diamond earring in the ocean, as the pair enjoy a holiday with their children.

The reality TV stars’ beachside trip comes shortly after Khloe celebrated her 38 th birthday at the end of June.

Khloe has posted several photographs from the holiday, dubbed “Kamp Koko”, to her Instagram.

In one photograph, the Good American founder is seen swimming in the ocean with her daughter True, four, and Kim’s youngest daughter Chicago, also aged four.

In the captions, Khloe took the opportunity to remind her older sister of one of her most famous moments from Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) – the time she lost her diamond earring in Bora Bora.

Sharing a photograph of herself and Kim posing in the sea while wearing matching black swimsuits, she wrote: “We are still looking for that damn diamond #KampKoko.”

The joke references an episode from the sixth season of KUWTK, when Kim’s $75,000 (£62,000) diamond earring came off in the ocean.

In the episode, the family are seen enjoying a trip to Bora Bora when Kim’s ex-husband Kris Humphries playfully throws her in the water.

Kim quickly discovers that one of her earrings has fallen off and begins to panic and scream, before older sister Kourtney emerges from a beach hut and calmly tells her: “Kim, there’s people that are dying.”

The interaction has since become one of the most infamous scenes from the series, with Kourtney’s punchline often being used in memes.

Khloe’s reference was quickly noted by her followers. “Not the diamond,” one person wrote, accompanied by two crying emojis.

“This caption is everything,” another person wrote.

“’Kim…there’s people in the world that are dying!’ In my best Kourtney voice,” another added.

During an episode from season 20 of KUWTK Kim revealed that her eldest daughter North, nine, often makes fun of her over the diamond earring.

In the episode, Kim is seen telling Scott Disick that none of her children have ever seen the reality TV show but North has seen popular clips on TikTok, such as the time she lost her earring.

“So she sees that stuff and she’ll come in and go, ‘Mum, I lost my earring’,” Kim said, mimicking a crying face.

“And she’ll like do that as a joke and I’m just like, ‘You have no idea what that is’.”

