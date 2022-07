Vital Football are claiming that Sevilla will hold out for £65 million if Manchester City want to sign French International Jules Kounde to replace Nathan Ake. The 27-year-old looks set to seal his return back to Chelsea which will mean a move back into the market for Pep Guardiola who wouldn't want to be short of central defenders going into the start of the season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO