Ukraine is planning to arm a million-strong force with western-supplied weapons as it seeks to retake southern territories seized by Russia, Kyiv’s defence minister has claimed.President Volodymyr Zelensky has told Ukraine’s military to retake coastal areas vital to the country’s economy, Oleksii Reznikov said, as Kyiv’s forces continued to engage in fierce fighting over control of the eastern Donbas region.In a public appeal for Ukraine’s allies to expedite weapons shipments, Mr Reznikov warned that “each day we’re waiting for howitzers we can lose a hundred soldiers”, channelling Winston Churchill as he added: “Give us the tools, we will finish the...

MILITARY ・ 3 DAYS AGO