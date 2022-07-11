Hawks recover late, edge Highland to win district title

Lynnville-Sully freshman Lannon Montgomery celebrates the Hawks' district championship with freshman Carson Maston after the 10-8 win at Highland on Saturday. Maston was the winning pitcher after striking out four in the final 1 2/3 innings. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

RIVERSIDE — Lynnville-Sully freshman Carson Maston has been put into some pretty high-leverage situations this season.

L-S head baseball coach Scott Alberts trusts all of his pitchers and Maston showed exactly why he’s ready for almost any scenario on Saturday.

Maston got out of a jam with back-to-back strikeouts in the sixth inning and then finished off a Hawk win with consecutive strikeouts in the seventh as third-seeded Lynnville-Sully claimed the Class 1A District 10 championship with a 10-8 road victory over second-seeded Highland.

“He was huge for us, but he’s been pitching to his older brother his entire life so what’s the big deal, right?” Alberts said. “His curveball is tough. And the batters are messed up by it. It’s a nasty pitch, and we are happy he’s on our side.”

Lynnville-Sully junior Caleb Rea, left, jumps back to first base on a potential pick off attempt by Highland on Saturday during the Class 1A District 10 championship game. The Hawks won the game 10-8. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Maston’s curve ball has become a huge out pitch for the youngster and he had Highland batters either not swinging at all or swinging well out in front of it.

“I was pretty nervous in the sixth. The goal was to throw strikes and let my defense work,” Maston said. “We just needed to find a way to get out of that one.”

That “one” was the sixth inning. L-S led 5-1 after two and built an 8-3 lead after single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth.

Highland came all the way back to tie the game at 8-all with a five-run sixth.

Maston allowed a game-tying, bases-loaded, three-run double in the frame but got strikeouts when he needed them to prevent further damage.

In the seventh, the Hawks went back in front with two runs and got them without the benefit of a hit.

“When we met out there as a team, I told them it was guts and determination,” Alberts said. “That’s what the kids had tonight.

“I don’t think they had any doubt in their minds that they weren’t going to score in the top of the seventh.”

Lynnville-Sully sophomore Corder Noun Harder (11) celebrates his three-run home run with (from left) Lannon Montgomery, Reese Dunsbergen and Carson Maston in the second inning of the Hawks' 10-8 win over Highland on Saturday. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Blake Van Wyk led off the seventh with a walk and then his pinch runner C.J. Nikkel moved to second on an error and went to third on a sacrifice bunt by Reese Dunsbergen.

Nikkel then scored on a passed ball. Three of the next four batters were given free bases. Maston walked, Corder Noun Harder was hit by a pitch and Conner Maston walked with one out to load the bases.

The Hawks went up 10-8 when Bryce Richards took ball four on a full count.

“We didn’t really hit the ball well tonight as a team. But if they are going to give us walks and make errors, we will take it,” Conner Maston said. “No matter what the score is or what kind of game it is, we will try to grind out a win. Things didn’t go as planned for that stretch in the sixth, but we weren’t worried and we still had at-bats left.”

The victory sends Lynnville-Sully into the 1A Substate 5 title game against sixth-ranked North Linn (30-2) at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the Solon Recreation and Nature Area in Solon. The winner advances to the state tournament.

The Hawks now have 24 wins this season, which is by far the most in the program since at least 2009. The most victories during that time prior to this season was the 18 they won last summer.

“We had a lot of determination. We really want to go far,” Noun Harder said. “They had all the momentum there in the sixth, too. They tied it up. We barely sneak out of that inning. The ability to just turn around, score again and flip momentum, that was huge. I’m really proud of the guys for fighting back.”

Lynnville-Sully senior Braden Alberts hauls in a pop fly at second base during the Hawks' district championship win against Highland on Saturday. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

The Hawks (24-2) plated one run in the first. Conner Maston singled with two outs and then stole second and third base. Richards followed with a walk and a Highland error on a ground ball to third base allowed Conner Maston to score.

In the second, L-S went up 5-0 and the big hit was a three-run homer by Noun Harder. It looked like he was taking a tee shot at Diamond Trail Golf Club, but it was a no-doubter over the fence in right field.

“I saw him move the ball in the wind up so I was assuming curve ball,” Noun Harder said. “I wasn’t swinging for the fence, but it all of the sudden just shot off my bat. I didn’t expect it at all.

“That’s five for me and Conner has six. I have to get one more now.”

Conner Maston started on the mound and pitched into the sixth inning. He was removed when he hit the 110 pitch-count limit.

Highland (22-4) scored one in the second and two in the third off Maston to get within 5-3.

Noun Harder was back at it in the fourth. He reached on a bunt single then stole second and third base. He was plated after a balk by Highland starter Chase Schultz.

In the fifth, Caleb Rea was hit by a pitch and then stole second. The Hawks then used more small ball to tack on a run. Back-to-back bunts plated Rea and the final bunt was an RBI by Van Wyk.

“Part of our game plan was to play some small ball. We felt like we were more athletic than they were. We were going to make them move on the infield,” Alberts said. “We preach to the kids that when we get to these games, that’s when bunting is going to matter.

“We moved around the bases a lot today without getting hits. It’s been a part of our strategy the entire season, but it absolutely was part of the game plan tonight.”

Lynnville-Sully sophomore Blake Van Wyk lays down a bunt in the fifth inning during the Hawks' 10-8 road win over Highland in the Class 1A District 10 championship game on Saturday. The bunt resulted in an RBI. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

The Hawks added to their lead in the sixth when Noun Harder led off with a single and stole second base. He got to third on an error and scored on a ground out to second base.

“When I’m getting on first base, I know 90 percent of the time I’m getting second base, too. So I just try to get on base,” Noun Harder said. “When I do that, I have good batters behind me to get me in. I want to set the tone.”

Conner Maston started the sixth inning but was pulled after a walk and a single pushed him to his pitch limit.

Lucas Sieck came on in relief but faced just four batters. He got the first batter on a ground out, but the next three reached to load the bases.

That’s when Carson Maston came in and immediately gave up the lead when Trevor McFarland laced a three-run double to the fence in left field.

Carson Maston got out of the jam with back-to-back strikeouts looking.

In the bottom of the seventh, he got the first batter on a line out to Braden Alberts at second base. Alberts showed great range and snagged the line drive in the hole.

Brenton Bonebrake singled with one out, but Carson Maston got the next two swinging at the nasty curve ball to end it.

Lynnville-Sully junior Conner Maston pitched into the sixth inning but got the no decision on the mound after the Hawks needed two runs in the seventh to win against Highland on Saturday. The Hawks won the district title game 10-8. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

After a brief scream in front of the mound, Carson Maston immediately found his older brother for another celebration.

“He’s always the first person I look for. He’s the best brother anyone could ask for,” Carson Maston said about Conner. “He’s just an amazing person. He’s helped me all my life. He’s awesome.”

Conner Maston added, “That’s just brotherly love there. We literally do everything together. I love him. He loves me. I have full confidence in him when he’s up there pitching.

“That was a big spot and he got us through it. That was the season for us and he came in and delivered. We needed him and he got the job done.”

Carson Maston got the win on the mound after allowing no runs and two hits with four strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings of relief.

Conner Maston surrendered five earned runs and six hits with three strikeouts and five walks in five innings. Sieck allowed three earned runs and one hit with two hit batters in 1/3 of an inning.

Noun Harder and Conner Maston had all six of the Hawks’ hits.

Noun Harder finished with three hits, one homer, three runs, three RBIs, three steals and one hit by pitch and Conner Maston added three hits, one double, one run, two walks and two steals.

“That was probably one of the best pitchers in 1A, but I felt very comfortable in the box,” Conner Maston said. “I was seeing it well. He gave me a first-pitch curve ball in the first at-bat. I swung and got that for a base hit, and that set the tone for me for the night.”

Lynnville-Sully junior Reese Dunsbergen gets out of the way of a high and inside pitch against Highland on Saturday. The Hawks won the district title game over the Huskies 10-8. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Highland aided the Hawks with seven errors and six walks.

Richards walked twice and had two RBIs, Rea was hit by one pitch, scored one run and stole two bases and Van Wyk and Carson Maston each tallied one walk, one run and one RBI.

Lannon Montgomery finished with one RBI, Reese Dunsbergen scored one run and Nikkel and Samuel Philby each scored one run.

Notes: L-S enters the substate title game with 10 straight wins. North Linn has won 12 in a row and has outscored opponents 33-0 in the playoffs . … Noun Harder is now batting .514 and has scored 42 runs. His 41 stolen bases ranks sixth in 1A. … Conner Maston is hitting .507 with eight doubles. His six homers ranks tied for fifth and his 44 RBIs are ninth in 1A.