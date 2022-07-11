ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkwood, MO

A Lifelong Passion For Sports

By Caleb Sprous
timesnewspapers.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot everyone is still playing a sport and taking daily walks at the age of 91, but Alice Mohr of Kirkwood is. Mohr, who lives at Aberdeen Heights with her husband, John, has 15 medals to her name from the Senior Olympics. She has been a regular participant of the games...

www.timesnewspapers.com

Comments / 0

 

timesnewspapers.com

Play Pickleball With Digital Strike

Webster Groves marketing agency Digital Strike, 8793 Big Bend Blvd., will host a round robin pickleball tournament on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with proceeds benefiting the Mighty Oakes Heart Foundation. The agency will host roughly 44 pickleball teams. Festivities will include live music, food, snacks,...
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
timesnewspapers.com

“Post-Post” Exhibit At Heartland Gallery

Residents in Kirkwood were recently treated to an intimate conversation with two St. Louis Post-Dispatch legends — photographer J.B. Forbes and illustrator Bob Shay — at the Heartland Art Club, 101A W. Argonne Drive in Kirkwood Gallery. Kirkwood’s Heartland Art Club has showcased over 50 works from the...
KIRKWOOD, MO
insideradio.com

Matt Pauley Tapped As Host Of KMOX’s ‘Sports Open Line.’

St. Louis native Matt Pauley comes home to join Audacy “News Radio 1120” KMOX as host of “Sports Open Line” (6-8pm), beginning July 18. Pauley will also host the station’s flagship pregame and postgame coverage for the St. Louis Cardinals Network. Pauley joins KMOX after...
MILWAUKEE, WI
timesnewspapers.com

The Rep’s Mark Bernstein Retires

After a 35-year successful run with The St. Louis Repertory Theatre, managing director Mark Bernstein has bid adieu. The St. Louis Arts and Education Council recently honored Bernstein with its Lifetime Achievement in the Arts Award. “I am honored to be a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Bernstein....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

The Late Edward “Ed” Coombs

Like a painter patiently waits for a new creation to dry, 100-year-old Edward “Ed” Coombs delighted in being interviewed earlier this year and untiringly waited for this feature about his life to publish in the Prime Times summer issue. As a fellow journalist, Coombs understood the nature of...
KIRKWOOD, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Adventure Awaits With The Kirkwood Senior Travel Club

Kirkwood Senior Travel Club registration is now open for four fall 2022 trips. Laura Horton, Kirkwood’s recreation supervisor, said Kirkwood residents and non-residents are welcome to participate. All trips depart from and return to Kirkwood Community Center at 111 S. Geyer Road. To register online, visit kirkwoodparksandrec.org, or call...
KIRKWOOD, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Healthy Aging Through Lifelong Learning

In honor of its 40th anniversary, the Oasis Institute is seeking volunteers for its 2022-23 intergenerational tutoring program. The Oasis Institute is a nonprofit educational organization that promotes healthy aging through lifelong learning, active lifestyles and service. The intergenerational tutoring program is the largest initiative of its kind in the country.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
constructforstl.org

St. Paul Church Trinity Hall – The Korte Company

St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, Illinois, and The Korte Company worked closely together to design and construct Trinity Hall – a 9,458-square-foot addition located at their current location. The expansion was designed to connect the existing church, rectory and parish center and serve as a new gathering space for the congregation.
HIGHLAND, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

See Incredible Footage of KISS Playing the KSHE Kite Fly in 1974 in St. Louis

It’s not often that we get to see vintage St. Louis concert footage (with matching audio) in such high quality, so this footage from the KSHE Kite Fly is jaw-dropping. The KSHE Kite Fly festivals are a huge part of St. Louis music history. St. Louis’ favorite classic rock station always brings the party and that was never more true than it was on March 29, 1974 when they introduced St. Louis to KISS.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Webster Groves July 4 Parade Winners Announced

The city of Webster Groves has announced the winning entries for the 2022 Webster Groves Community Days parade. Each category has a first-place winner (Best) and an honorable mention (Outstanding). CHILDREN’S ENTRY. • Best — Hudson Hype Bucket Band. • Outstanding — WGHS Statesman Stars Dance Team.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Swansea, IL USA

Hello, my name is Austin and I’m a 30 year old Man. I went disc golfing with 4 friends and my wife last night and we lost 3 discs in the woods between us all on different holes. So this morning I got up with the Sunrise and went out on my own to see if I would have better luck finding them in brighter light. It was a beautiful warm morning so I brought my dog as well. After being super excited about finding all 3 discs in under an hour, which was pretty good considering the size of the course, I had a walk back to my car about 3/4 of a mile. Half way back near one of the baskets I saw something on the ground and I don’t like litter so I figured I’d pick it up. It happened to be this heart and I thought it was kind of cool so I Kept it. I went to my last day of leadership at church for our youth group because we are moving in 2 weeks, I’m now painting at my in-laws to help them out, and my wife and 2 girls came as well so it’s been an awesome day so far. I just showed my wife and mother in law and they also thought it was cool to find so I decided to actually post this! Thank you for a spark of joy in a blessed life 🙏🏼
SWANSEA, IL
feastmagazine.com

The chief tasting officer of Savor Saint Louis shares her favorite spots in the city

If you have guests from out of town or are looking to better understand St. Louis’ culinary history, Savor Saint Louis offers walking food tours of the city’s varied neighborhoods. Partner and chief tasting officer Jennifer Schmid began the company nine years ago because she enjoyed traveling and taking food tours on her adventures with her family in other cities.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Weeds, bushes sprout from roof of closed downtown hotel

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Bushes and weeds can be seen sprouting from the roof of the vacant Millennium Hotel. The once-bustling 28-story hotel that hosted hundreds of area high school proms and other events closed in 2014. The building has been deteriorating ever since. In October 2021, a chunk of the building was falling off and blowing in the wind. The city cited its then owners, who were based in Texas.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

The Rep Rolls Out Lineup For New 2022-23 Season

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has announced the lineup for its 56th season. First up is “House of Joy” by Madhuri Shekar, running Aug. 26 to Sept. 18 at the Loretto-Hilton Center. “House of Joy” is a swashbuckling fantasy packed with action, tension, romance and plenty of girl power.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Granite City School District Distances Itself from Student-Teacher Affair Memoir

The superintendent of Granite City schools responded on Friday to an online memoir written by a former high school teacher detailing an affair he had with one of his students. Andrew Crider, who taught English and journalism, resigned from Granite City High School in 2018 after the administration became aware that he was having an affair with an 18-year-old student.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Restaurants Openings and Closings: June 2022

There's no way to sugarcoat it: June was rough. St. Louis' food scene saw the closings of some beloved spots — Pho Grand, Rise Coffee and Mandarin House all shuttered as the heat came in. But, as rain comes in after a drought, so do the openings after the closings: New sweet treat shops, a rebrand in the form of Jerk Unlimited, an addition to the food truck scene and more all hit the area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

