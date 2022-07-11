ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Pregnant Woman Says Unborn Baby Should Count as Car Passenger After Receiving HOV Ticket in Texas

By Joel Brussels
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pregnant woman said her unborn baby should count as a second passenger in her vehicle after she received a ticket, citing the state of Texas' penal code in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. NBC-Dallas Fort Worth reported that Brandy Bottone...

Washington Examiner

Texas police destroy home, then try to leave without paying

Police took no chances when an armed intruder barricaded himself in the home of an innocent bystander in McKinney, Texas. Following a seven-hour standoff, officers launched a shock-and-awe raid that ended with the suspect’s suicide. Then they closed the case without paying for property damage. The city told homeowner...
MCKINNEY, TX
Fox News

Texas mother arrested after toddler's autopsy reveals disturbing new detail

A Texas mother has been arrested after an autopsy found a disturbing new fact in the death of her two-year-old daughter, officials said. While the toddler’s death was initially believed to have been from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot, the autopsy found Juelz Gonzalez, 2, did not shoot herself as the bullet came from a distance and not close range, Fox 29 of San Antonio reported.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

First picture of boy, 5, who died after mother left him in hot car on 38C day

A five-year-old boy who died after he was left in a hot car while his mother prepared a birthday party for his older sister has been pictured for the first time.Trace Means died after Amanda Means, 36, left him in the back of their Porsche SUV for around two to three hours in the sweltering Texas heat.Authoritities think Mrs Means forgot that her son was in the vehicle and strapped in his car seat while she prepared a birthday party for her eight-year-old daughter in their Houston home.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told KTRK: “This time the child didn’t make...
HOUSTON, TX
Newsweek

Dog Mauls 4-Year-Old Girl to Death at Her Home: Police

A 4-year-old girl in Texas was mauled to death by a dog in her own home, according to police. Dallas police said they were alerted to reports of an attack in the 5600 block of Bluffman Drive, near Bonnie View Road and Simpson Stuart Road, at about 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 9.
DALLAS, TX
Newsweek

Walmart Employee Helped Rescue Newborn From 'Extremely Hot' Car: Police

A Walmart employee helped police officers rescue a 2-week old baby Thursday from an "extremely hot" vehicle in Louisiana. In a Facebook post, the Slidell Police Department said that the incident occurred around 10 a.m. when officers were called to a local Walmart following reports of a "visibly impaired" woman with her infant child in the parking lot.
SLIDELL, LA
Complex

Texas 5-Year-Old Dies After Being Left in Car in 102 Degree Heat

A 5-year-old boy in Texas died this week after his family left him in a hot car for several hours in triple-digit heat at their home as they prepared for his sibling’s birthday party. As NBC News reports, the unidentified boy was found in the car somewhere between two...
TEXAS STATE
KRLD News Radio

Death row inmate asks for 30-day reprieve to donate kidney as atonement

An inmate set to be put to death in just two days is asking the courts in Texas for a stay of execution so that he might donate one of his kidneys. Ramiro Gonzales, 39, was convicted in 2006 for the 2001 murder of Bridget Townsend, and after 22 years on death row, he is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on July 13. But on June 29, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott received a letter from Cantor Michael Zoosman.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Two killed and four injured in shooting in Texas residential neighbourhood

Two people were killed in a shooting in a residential neighbourhood in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas, police said.The shooting, which occurred in Haltom City on Saturday evening, also injured four people, including three police officers. The injuries were not life-threatening.Responding officers returned fire at the gunman, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Sgt Rick Alexander of the Haltom Police Department. The shooter was found with a military-style weapon and a handgun, Mr Alexander said.A woman victim was found dead inside a home, and a male victim was found outside on the driveway, police said.An elderly woman who called 911 to report the incident also suffered a non-life-threatening injury, police said.“The main focus is on how and why this happened,” Haltom Police detective Matt Spillane told the Associated Press.The Associated Press contributed reporting.
PUBLIC SAFETY

