ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1: Leclerc's win is good for Ferrari, but news is not as good for teammate Sainz

By Gregg Fielding
Auto Racing Digest
Auto Racing Digest
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=294FAj_0gbGUOtG00

Charles Leclerc took Ferrari back to victory lane Sunday in Austria, but the news was not as good for teammate Carlos Sainz. Photo: Jerome Miron / USA Today Sports

Charles Leclerc turned a second-place start into a surprisingly dominant win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, but teammate Carlos Sainz’s fiery engine failure prevented the Ferrari team from being able to fully celebrate victory.

Points leader Max Verstappen led the first stint of the race, until Leclerc, after several failed attempts, passed cleanly on the inside of Turn 4, perhaps surprising the Red Bull driver with the speed difference in a non-DRS zone.

It would be the first of three times Leclerc passed Verstappen, having twice previously surrendered the lead after pit stops for fresh tires. Verstappen had initiated the pit stop sequences after having issues with quickly degrading tire performance, leading Ferrari to match each stop, being careful to not commit the strategy errors which have also plagued the team multiple times this year.

The Sainz fire on Lap 59 brought out a safety car which gave Verstappen a final chance as both drivers switched to medium tires, but Leclerc held on to win by 1.5 seconds.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binnoto spoke for the organization when he said, "We can’t be too happy - (perhaps) even disappointed” with the result. The team had been on pace for an almost certain 1-2 finish in front of a crowd of subdued Verstappen fans at the Red Bull Ring, when Sainz was forced first to stop, and then abandon his slowly rolling car as fire gradually engulfed the entire rear of the chassis.

Kevin Magnussen, whose Haas uses a Ferrari powerplant, said he had also experienced engine problems throughout the race, although not severe enough to have a major effect on his race result (finished eighth).

With the season now at its halfway point, there remain a plethora of questions yet to be answered that have the potential to have a major impact on the standings.

Verstappen and Red Bull, who had come into their home race appearing to be unstoppable in their pursuit of the championship, are left wondering why they had no answer Sunday for Ferrari’s speed.

Ferrari for its part needs a solution to its frequently failing engines, which Binnoto has repeatedly claimed to be confident in finding despite not being sure of the cause. He even had to deny reports following the Canada race that the team had tuned down engine performance to improve reliability, although the car certainly seemed at full power in Austria.

Mercedes starting to make some noise, and doing so on porpoise

Mercedes, ranked third in the constructor standings, seems to be closer to solving its own dilemma of reducing the porpoising issue that has plagued the team all season.

Despite a spin by Lewis Hamilton in qualifying, which left him starting eighth, and George Russell getting both a penalty and a broken wing from early contact with Sergio Perez, the two drivers finished a relatively easy third and fourth (Perez spun off from the incident and later retired from damage the car received).

While no one on Mercedes seems to feel it is capable of competing with Ferrari and Red Bull at this point, the gap does appear to be narrowing.

Haas has second straight strong run with double points

One question that may have been answered, at least to some degree, is the future of the Haas driver lineup. Mick Schumacher followed up his eighth-place finish at Silverstone with a very strong sixth at RBR, earning a well-deserved fan-voted driver of the day award.

With Magnussen able to come home eighth even with an engine issue, the American team now has back-to-back double points finishes (after not having pulled off the feat once since 2019) and looks like a legitimate threat to the other mid-field teams.

Through the Field

Esteban Ocon followed up a sixth in the sprint qualifying by bringing home a largely unchallenged fifth-place result in the race, which along with a 10th from Fernando Alonso (who started at the back after a qualifying issue), brings Alpine into a tie with McLaren for fourth in the standings. One of the drivers Alonso passed as he made his way through the field was Yuki Tsunoda, and the veteran took a moment to wave a finger reprimanding the young driver whom he felt had not left him an acceptable amount of room. ... The race saw much of the field fighting to stay within track limits and Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris Sebastian Vettel and Zhou Guanyu all received five-second penalties for repeated violations. ... Guanyu returned from his specular accident the previous week at Silverstone and finished 14th. His teammate at Alfa Romeo, Valtteri Bottas, climbed back to finish 11th after having to start from the pit lane due to power unit and bodywork changes. ... It was a particularly tough week for Sebastian Vettel, who failed to finish sprint qualifying, had a race incident with Pierre Gasly which resulted in a Gasly penalty, and also received a fine after leaving the driver’s meeting due to frustration with the officiating. When told of the five-second penalty in a post-race interview, he first responded “it doesn’t matter” before quickly adding “well, it does.”

Up next

The series takes one week off before continuing the tour of Europe with a stop at Circuit Paul Ricard for the French Grand Prix, followed the next week in Hungary before the four-week summer hiatus.

2022 Austrian Grand Prix results

  1. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 71 Laps
  2. Max Verstappen Red Bull +1.532
  3. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +41.217
  4. George Russell Mercedes +58.972
  5. Esteban Ocon Alpine +68.436
  6. Mick Schumacher Haas +1 Lap
  7. Lando Norris McLaren +1 Lap
  8. Kevin Magnussen Haas +1 Lap
  9. Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1 Lap
  10. Fernando Alonso Alpine +1 Lap
  11. Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1 Lap
  12. Alex Albon Williams +1 Lap
  13. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 Lap
  14. Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1 Lap
  15. Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1 Lap
  16. Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1 Lap
  17. Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1 Lap
  18. Carlos Sainz Ferrari DNF
  19. Nicholas Latifi Williams DNF
  20. Sergio Perez Red Bull DNF

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Toto Wolff tells ‘brainless’ F1 fans ‘we don’t want you’ after reports of abuse at Austrian GP

Charles Leclerc reignited his world championship hopes by racing to victory at the Austrian Grand Prix as team-mate Carlos Sainz emerged unscathed from his Ferrari after it caught fire. Leclerc passed championship leader Max Verstappen three times to claim his first triumph since he took the chequered flag in Australia on April 10. Verstappen finished second after Sainz’s engine expired with 14 laps remaining.Sainz broke down at the uphill Turn 4 but moments later later his car dramatically caught alight. With Sainz still in his cockpit and his car rolling downhill, the Spaniard had to battle gravity as he unstrapped...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Controversial former F1 race director Michael Masi QUITS the FIA after being removed from top role following 'error' which cost Lewis Hamilton the world title... as Australian moves home to be 'closer to his family'

Controversial former F1 race director Michael Masi has walked away from the FIA, exactly seven months after his 'human error' in Abu Dhabi cost Lewis Hamilton the 2021 title. The FIA confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday, revealing that Masi is moving back to Australia to be 'closer to his family'.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

F1 commentator is SUSPENDED after calling Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll 'autistic' during live coverage of the Austrian Grand Prix... with Belgian TV channel 'strongly condemning' slur

A French Formula One commentator has been suspended after calling Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll 'autistic'. Lionel Froissart, 64, was working for Belgian channel RTBF Sport when he labelled Stroll as 'autistic' live on a broadcast of last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix. Froissart's remark was immediately countered by his co-commentator...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Schumacher
Person
Kevin Magnussen
Person
Pierre Gasly
Person
Yuki Tsunoda
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Esteban Ocon
SlashGear

The Reason Why Jay Leno Will Never Own A Ferrari

Jay Leno is one of the most avid car enthusiasts on the planet, and his vast collection of rare cars is an object of envy for every petrolhead. Leno's Big Dog Garage, which is spread across hangars at the Bob Hope Airport in California's Burbank, has an active team of mechanics meticulously looking after each piece ranging from slick hypercars to vintage rides worthy of a spot under the Smithsonian's roof.
BURBANK, CA
Daily Mail

Max Verstappen urges F1 chiefs to crack down on alcohol consumption in the crowd following abuse allegations at the Austrian Grand Prix... as Red Bull star claims excessive drinking causes fans to 'go crazy and do stupid things'

Max Verstappen has called for alcohol consumption at Formula One races to be regulated following allegations of abuse which cast a shadow over Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix. A number of reports, including of sexual harassment, and homophobic and racist abuse, emerged on social media from people attending the race at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austrian#Red Bull#The Red B
SPORTbible

Chelsea Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy Compares Manchester City's Erling Haaland To Liverpool Flop Christian Benteke

This transfer window has brought in several new strikers for goalkeepers in the Premier League to certainly worry about. Notable incoming forwards include Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi, Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez, and Manchester City duo Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland. Perhaps the most high-profile of the listed players is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

American driver Colton Herta gets two-day McLaren test

American driver Colton Herta will spend two days driving a McLaren Formula One car this week as part of his testing programme with the team. IndyCar racer Herta, 22, who is considered the American with the best shot of entering Formula One in the near future, will drive the team's 2021 F1 car at Portuguese circuit Portimao on Monday and Tuesday.
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

Former Formula One race director Masi leaves FIA

PARIS (AP) — Michael Masi has left his role at motorsport’s governing body five months after being replaced as Formula One race director. Masi is relocating to Australia "to be closer to his family and take on new challenges,” the FIA said Tuesday. The 44-year-old Masi had...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Ferrari
Daily Mail

Former F1 race director Michael Masi breaks his silence and reflects on his career after it emerged he is quitting the FIA... but makes no mention of THAT decision in Abu Dhabi which handed the F1 title to Max Verstappen over Lewis Hamilton

Michael Masi has broken his silence a day after his decision to step away from Formula One - his first public remarks since the controversial 2021 season-ending race in Abu Dhabi. It emerged on Tuesday that Masi is moving back to Australia to be closer to his family. Masi was...
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

This $10 Million Ferrari Died But Had To Live With A Ford V8

A cool $10 million doesn't buy you a whole lot of Ferrari. At least, not on a volume basis. This is a small car. However, on every other basis, $10 million gets you exactly enough old-school Ferrari racer goodness to make a 296 GTB jealous. The wild part is, someone will happily pay that money for this Ferrari 500 TRC Spider, and will then set it in their massive vault on marble flooring besides scores of other seven-figure classic cars.
CARS
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola is left startled on a late-night bike ride through Manchester after being chased down by a shouting fan wanting a photo as the City boss begins pre-season

Pep Guardiola looked less than impressed when a late-night cycle through Manchester was disrupted by an over-zealous fan trying to grab a picture. The Manchester City manager was out and about in the city centre on his bike when a fan spotted the Spaniard cycling in the distance. Not content...
PREMIER LEAGUE
racer.com

IndyCar readying for grid expansion

The NTT IndyCar Series is preparing for another increase in its full-time entry list. Provided all of the expansion takes place as intended, a second from Juncos Hollinger Racing, a third from Dale Coyne Racing, and potentially one or more from other teams brings the possibility of 28-plus entries being on the grid when the 2023 season gets under way.
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Daniel Ricciardo: I'm not leaving McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo has reaffirmed his commitment to McLaren amid continuing and growing speculation around his future. In a post to his Instagram story the seven-time race winner said he fully intends to remain with the team to the end of his contract in 2023. Ricciardo said: "There have been a...
MOTORSPORTS
Auto Racing Digest

Auto Racing Digest

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
283
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from NASCAR, Indy Car and more!

 https://www.si.com/fannation/racing/auto-racing-digest/

Comments / 0

Community Policy