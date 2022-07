The United States launched a major push into the Pacific on Wednesday, seeking to hold off China’s advance in the region, with Vice President Kamala Harris announcing $600 million in funding at a key regional summit. The US vice president thanked Fiji President Voreqe Bainimarama for inviting her to speak at the summit and said the US was ready to "embark on a new chapter" in the Pacific.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 22 HOURS AGO