Benson's home run stops Columbus Clippers skid in win over the Nashville Sounds

Sunday's game: Clippers 5, Sounds 3

Recap: Will Benson hit his team-leading 14th home run of the season and the Columbus Clippers got a much needed victory against the division-leading Nashville Sounds. Benson's homer brought the Clippers back from a 3-2 deficit and helped snap a five-game losing streak. The Clippers, now 5 1/2 games behind Nashville, had been outscored 31-12 over that stretch. Tanner Tully struck out eight and allowed eight hits over 6 and 2/3 innings, Nick Mikolajchak (2-2) picked up the win in relief and Justin Garza cleaned up the ninth for his first save of the season. Bo Naylor hit a two-run homer in the second inning.

Attendance: 9,048

Next game: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. Indianapolis at Huntington Park

Radio: 95.1 FM, 920 AM

Ticket info: Call 614-462-5250 or log on to clippersbaseball.com