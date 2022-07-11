Looking to pull out of tailspin, Guardians return home to face White Sox

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dylan Cease struck out nine over 5 2/3 innings in his first start since being left off the AL All-Star team, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-0 on Tuesday night for a doubleheader split. José Abreu, Luis Robert and Josh Harrison homered for Chicago, which had dropped four of six before its sorely needed victory in the nightcap. The White Sox won in Cleveland for the first time in five tries this season. Cease (8-4) allowed five hits while continuing his bid to become an injury replacement for the July 19 Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium. The right-hander has not allowed more than one earned run in nine straight starts, posting a 0.53 ERA over his last 51 innings. “Beating a Central division opponent is the biggest thing, but I definitely want to keep adding to what I’ve been doing,” Cease said, referring to his All-Star Game candidacy. “Every game is super important.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO