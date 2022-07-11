ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Looking to pull out of tailspin, Guardians return home to face White Sox

wiproud.com
 2 days ago

If their current downward trend continues, the Cleveland Guardians will soon fall out of playoff contention. The Guardians, who led the AL Central Division by one game over the Minnesota Twins, are just 5-14 since then. Cleveland lost six of seven games on the just-completed road trip against the...

www.wiproud.com

Related
numberfire.com

Luke Maile sitting for Guardians versus White Sox

Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox. Austin Hedges will start at catcher over Maile and hit eighth. numberFire’s models project Hedges for 5.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a $2,100...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Guardians play the White Sox leading series 2-1

Chicago White Sox (42-45, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (43-43, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (5-5, 5.05 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (2-5, 6.28 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -115, Guardians -104; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Guardians prediction, odds and pick – 7/13/2022

These two AL Central teams are back at it! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Guardians prediction and pick. Both teams split the doubleheader yesterday as the third and final game of the series is tonight. Cleveland took Game 1 by the score of 4-1 but the White Sox bounced […] The post MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Guardians prediction, odds and pick – 7/13/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Cease strikes out nine, White Sox split DH with Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dylan Cease struck out nine over 5 2/3 innings in his first start since being left off the AL All-Star team, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-0 on Tuesday night for a doubleheader split. José Abreu, Luis Robert and Josh Harrison homered for Chicago, which had dropped four of six before its sorely needed victory in the nightcap. The White Sox won in Cleveland for the first time in five tries this season. Cease (8-4) allowed five hits while continuing his bid to become an injury replacement for the July 19 Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium. The right-hander has not allowed more than one earned run in nine straight starts, posting a 0.53 ERA over his last 51 innings. “Beating a Central division opponent is the biggest thing, but I definitely want to keep adding to what I’ve been doing,” Cease said, referring to his All-Star Game candidacy. “Every game is super important.”
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Colorado Rockies host the San Diego Padres Wednesday

San Diego Padres (50-39, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (39-49, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.09 ERA, .93 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -169, Rockies +144; over/under is 10...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Andres Gimenez idle Wednesday for Guardians

Cleveland Guardians infielder Andres Gimenez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox. Gimenez is grabbing a seat after recording one hit in the last three games. Amed Rosario will replace Gimenez at shortstop and hit second. numberFire’s models...
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Bieber pitches 3-hitter, Guardians beat White Sox 4-1

CLEVELAND -- — Shane Bieber pitched a three-hitter for his first complete game this year and José Ramírez and Amed Rosario drove in two runs apiece, sending the Cleveland Guardians over the Chicago White Sox 4-1 in a doubleheader opener Tuesday. Bieber (4-5) struck out seven and...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Shane Bieber Shuts Down Sox in White Sox in Doubleheader Opener

Shane Bieber was too much to handle for the Chicago White Sox in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader. The Cleveland Guardians’ offense got on the board early with all the runs they needed in the third inning. The Pale Hose collected just three hits on the afternoon. Bieber...
CHICAGO, IL

