Environment

TX WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

 2 days ago

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS. AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 105 in the plains and up to 110 in the....

natureworldnews.com

NWS Issues Warning for 'Monsoonal Rain' and Flash Flooding in New Mexico

New Mexico is expected to receive a heavy downpour with flash floods due to a "monsoonal rain" this week, according to a warning by the National Weather Service (NWS). Thunderstorms could also cause flooding across the state, particularly in areas affected by ongoing wildfires, including the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Northern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty...
EUREKA, CA
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
ENVIRONMENT
State
New Mexico State
natureworldnews.com

Deadly Derecho Possible in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic Regions: Damaging Winds Expected

Damaging winds from a potential derecho or inland hurricane is threatening the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic overnight from Monday to Tuesday, June 13 to June 14, AccuWeather meteorologists warned. The lethal weather phenomenon is possible when fast-moving thunderstorms with hurricane-like winds merge, causing widespread destruction and disruption. AccuWeather forecasters projected that...
WISCONSIN STATE
SFGate

King tides to bring coastal flooding to San Francisco Bay Area this week

King tides are expected to bring coastal flooding to the San Francisco Bay Area this week, inundating trails, roadways, sidewalks and other low-lying areas, the National Weather Service said. King tide events often last for just a couple of days, but this one will be longer than usual, likely lingering...
natureworldnews.com

Rainfall and Flooding Hits Texas and Louisiana in a Few Days

AccuWeather meteorologists have issued a warning to parts of the Gulf Coast about the risk of a tropical cyclone and devastating rainfall in the coming days. Tropical Storm Alex emerged barely five days after the basin's tropical season officially began on June 1, adding to torrential rainfall over Florida. A...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Plains, East Coast will see severe storms

Widespread showers and thunderstorms — some of which could turn severe on Tuesday and Wednesday — will stretch across the northern Plains to the East Coast. Hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible, while heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding in some areas. The summer heat...
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

How will Hurricane Darby impact Hawaii?

Rain is in the weather forecast for Hawaii through the weekend with remnants from two separate tropical cyclones — Bonnie and Darby — expected to reach the islands, the National Weather Service said. "Both of these systems are approaching from the south, so the Big Island and Maui...
HAWAII STATE
natureworldnews.com

American Monsoon Started With a Particularly Strong Thunderstorm

Meteorologists predict that a wave of moisture will arrive in the southwestern United States later this week, triggering the start of the North American monsoon. A tropical breeze will help kick off the yearly phenomenon that brings more rains and thunderstorms to the Southwest. Starting Thursday and Friday in areas of New Mexico, the change in wind direction from dry West to northwest winds to a moist southerly flow will allow the first scattered showers and thunderstorms to emerge in the pattern. Over the weekend and into early next week, the storms will move westward into parts of Arizona and northward into parts of Colorado and Utah.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Switzerland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL SWITZERLAND...KENTON...CAMPBELL...SOUTHERN BOONE GRANT...NORTH CENTRAL OWEN...CENTRAL PENDLETON...GALLATIN...EASTERN HAMILTON...CLERMONT AND NORTHWESTERN BROWN COUNTIES At 254 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Camp Dennison to near Independence to near Kentucky Speedway, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Observed via automated observations. 58 mph gust was measured at Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Airport. 67 mph measured at Lunken Airport. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Covington, Florence, Independence, Norwood, Forest Park, Erlanger, Fort Thomas, Newport, Sharonville, Blue Ash, Loveland, Springdale, Reading, Montgomery, North College Hill, Madeira, Edgewood, Alexandria and Elsmere. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Kentucky between mile markers 56 and 77. I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 19. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 17 and 19. I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 151 and 191. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 17. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 16:17:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-12 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Central Interior RED FLAG WARNINGS FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220, 221, 222, 223, AND 224 .DISCUSSION... A thermal low pressure trough stretching from Eagle to Ft Yukon to McGrath will persist through Tue, then move east. A moist and unstable airmass along this trough will cause scattered thunderstorms across the Eastern Interior through midnight tonight. Some of these thunderstorms could be severe with large hail, brief heavy downpours, winds gusting to 30 mph, and frequent lightning. Expect around 10,000 lightning strokes today. Thunderstorm activity should taper off from west to east from Tuesday into Wednesday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR CENTRAL INTERIOR * AFFECTED AREA...Northeast of Manley Hot Springs. * TIMING...Until Midnight AKDT tonight. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...Northwest 5 to 10 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 41 percent. * TEMPERATURES...70 to 80. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

Drier trends returning to the Corn Belt mid-July

The first full week of July 2022 brought much needed rain to parts of the Corn Belt where drought has been expanding recently. In fact, this was the second wettest first full week of July in 30+ years for the Corn Belt as a whole, according to data from WeatherTrends360.
TEXAS STATE

