Pennsylvania State

Mehmet Oz Mocked By Senate Foe John Fetterman With Sassy Plane Banner

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IoVCd_0gbGRwZF00

Pennsylvania Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate John Fetterman has taken to the skies to mock GOP opponent Mehmet Oz’s sometimes residency in the state he wants to represent.

Oz, a TV doctor endorsed by Donald Trump, has been a longtime resident of New Jersey, and used his in-laws’ address to vote in Pennsylvania in 2020, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Oz also voted in Jersey as recently as 2020, according to Politico.

Fetterman, currently lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, took on the state of confusion by flying a cheeky airplane banner over south New Jersey beaches during the weekend reading: “Hey Dr. Oz: Welcome home to N.J.! John.”

“Aerial Trolling!!!!” Fetterman boasted in an email statement to HuffPost.

“The banner will fly from Cape May to Brigantine on one of the biggest vacation weekends of the year. It will literally reach *thousands* of beachgoers at the shore, where so many Pennsylvania families go to vacation every year,” he added.

Fetterman also tweeted a photo of the banner:

He wondered in another tweet if Oz could at least see Pennsylvania from his “sprawling mansion” in New Jersey.

Oz also has dual citizenship in the U.S. and Turkey, and voted in the 2018 Turkish election.

The Turkish situation has raised concerns about national security — even from Trump pal and former secretary of state Mike Pompeo. Oz has claimed he would drop his Turkish citizenship if he wins a spot in the Senate (representing Pennsylvania, not New Jersey).

Oz could not be reached for comment.

Comments / 93

Beverly Morgan
1d ago

well I guess the only thing to say is how disappointing that fetterman wants to fling mud this mid slinging is what started this political nightmare. basket of deplorables. just stay on the subject and task at hand insults help neither party

Reply(2)
11
DragonslayerGrandma
2d ago

Lurch will be in prison for election tampering!He was caught bribing people with lottery tickets and gift cards.

Reply(8)
26
Kerry Ewell
2d ago

Should have dropped his Turkish citizenship before he was allowed to run for any U.S. political office.

Reply(5)
22
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
HuffPost

HuffPost

