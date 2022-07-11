Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

Rumors about GG Jackson’s future have been circulating for a few weeks. It appears there might be some clarity to the situation soon. Jackson — the Ridge View High School five-star basketball recruit and University of North Carolina commitment — is expected to make some sort of announcement on his future as soon as this week, according to a source with knowledge of his recruitment. He has been committed to North Carolina since April 27, but indications are growing that he will change his pledge and play for the hometown South Carolina Gamecocks.

