NRL Round 17: Which Stars Made The Cut In Our Team Of The Week

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 12.FootballThe morning after a glorious night for England.How do we feel this morning? 😁 pic.twitter.com/YeJFwGGCN5— Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 12, 2022So how we all feeling 😎 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/VZ4CjJGW9a— Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) July 12, 2022Quarter finals? That way 👉🏻 Just one more game to go! Bring on Friday 🦁🔥#WEURO2022 #ENGNOR #Lionesses pic.twitter.com/Yz7Vo5seZl— Lucy Bronze (@LucyBronze) July 12, 2022About last night😍 Very clinical performance from the team now our focus turns...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO