Whether voters fill out their ballots at home or head to the polls for the primary election in Arizona this summer, they’ll see some minor changes from 2020, but most new laws you may have heard about won’t affect this primary. Lawmakers considered more than 100 bills to address perceived election problems based on unsupported […] The post What has and hasn’t changed about voting in Arizona ahead of the primary appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO