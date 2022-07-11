ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ilford: Woman stabbed by cyclist near site of Zara Aleena killing

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman has been stabbed in the back by a cyclist in the same area of east London where Zara Aleena was killed. The stabbing victim, 27, was hospitalised after the attack on St Johns Road, Ilford. Police want to speak to a man on...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother of boy, 10, mauled to death by XL Bully dog ‘Beast’ plans to fight owners’ sentences

Prison sentences given to a man and woman whose 7st American bulldog "Beast" mauled a boy to death "are not even close to justice", his mother has said.Brandon Hayden, 19, and Amy Salter, 29, were in charge of the "muscular" canine when it attacked and killed 10 year old Jack Lis in South Wales last year.Hayden has been jailed for four years and six months while Salter was given three years.Emma Whitfield, Jack's mother, has condemned the jail terms, saying they are too lenient. She has started an online petition calling for a review.Ms Whitfield said: "No sentence will...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Trophy Hunter Shot Dead and Dumped at Roadside in South Africa

A big-game trophy hunter was found shot dead at the side of a road in South Africa, local authorities said. Riaan Naude, 55, was known for killing big animals and ran a company, Pro Hunt Africa, that organized hunting trips for paying tourists in the country’s Limpopo province. Naude was found dead next to his truck on June 8 near the Kruger National Park, according to reports. Police described a grisly crime scene in which Naude was discovered lying on his back with blood on his head and hands. It’s believed he was killed after pulling over to the roadside after his truck developed a mechanical problem. “The motive for the attack and the subsequent murder is unknown at this stage,” Lt. Col. Mamphaswa Seabi said, adding that cops did not believe the killing was linked to Naude’s hunting.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ilford#Cyclist#Murder#Violent Crime#Londoners#Bst#The Met Police#Bbc London
The Independent

Man murdered on Facebook Live allegedly over online comments

A man in Michigan’s Ypsilanti Township was shot dead while on a Facebook Live last week, according to reports. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said Terrel Smith, 46, was killed while on a Facebook Live last Tuesday after he engaged in an argument with another social media user. The individual then arrived at Smith’s home in Ypsilanti, about 30 miles southwest of Detroit, to carry out the attack, ClickOnDetroit reported. Smith had been hosting another of his “Rells Corner” appearances on Facebook when he argued with a commenter, who reports said threatened him. “What makes y’all think because you moved...
YPSILANTI, MI
Daily Beast

NYC Teen Accused in Vicious Hate Crime Attacks Is Stabbed to Death

A teenager who allegedly committed two brutal hate crime attacks against Sikhs in New York City has been stabbed to death, police announced Friday. Officers found the 19-year-old stabbed in the chest in Brooklyn, with the blade used to kill him laying beside him missing a handle. Douglas was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he died. Nirmal Singh, visiting NYC from India, was one of Douglas’ alleged victims. Douglas was charged with breaking his nose as Singh was strolling through the Richmond Hill neighborhood in Queens. Douglas was also charged with mugging two other Sikh men with a friend—hitting them with wooden sticks, robbing them, punching them, and snatching the turbans from their heads.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Mail

British woman whose father was falsely arrested for raping her in Crete says she fears her attacker will strike other UK tourists after botched investigation

A British woman whose own father was falsely accused of raping her while on holiday in Crete has warned other women visiting the island not to go out alone. Tammi Forsythe – who bravely waived her right to anonymity – fears her attacker will strike again after a botched police investigation into her terrifying assault by Greek police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Mom Drugged, Beat, and Burned Her Teen Daughter to Death, Prosecutors Allege

Rebecca Ruud allegedly drugged her daughter with the intent to burn her body, and then beat her to death when the girl woke up screaming in July 2017, prosecutors said in opening statements Monday at the mom’s bench trial in Ozark County, Missouri. Ruud, the biological mother of 16-year-old Savannah Leckie, gave her daughter crushed hydrocodone, dragged her body to a burn pile on her rural farm and beat her to death with some sort of farm equipment, like a rake, prosecutors alleged. Their allegations are based partially off of accounts from three women imprisoned with Rudd, who claim the mom told them, unprompted, of how she killed her “bratty kid” in detail, prosecutors said. Rudd only had custody of Savannah for a few months before allegedly murdering the child because she wasn’t getting child support payments, which she worried would lead to her losing her farm, prosecutors alleged. Rudd’s lawyer insisted that the only part of the story that was true is Rudd burning Savannah’s body, Law & Crime reports.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
Daily Mail

Four people, including 30-year-old celebrity hair stylist, were massacred during her birthday celebrations after gunmen stormed Mexican border town Denny's restaurant, sending terrified customers running for their lives

Two men and two women who were celebrating a birthday were massacred and another person was wounded by gunmen at a Denny's in the Mexican border town of Ciudad Juárez. Surveillance video footage showed the two suspects firing at several customers, including one who got struck by a bullet on the right shoulder, as they fled towards the exit.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy