CEA International LLP Advises GMEX Group on its Acquisition of Pyctor Digital Assets Technology from ING

By Business Wire
Benzinga
 2 days ago

CEA International LLP ("CEAI") advises GMEX Group Limited ("GMEX") on the acquisition of Pyctor digital asset technology from Dutch multinational banking and financial services corporation, ING ("ING"). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220710005028/en/. Prominent deal-making firm, CEA International LLP ("CEAI"), the London based subsidiary...

