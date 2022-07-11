CEA International LLP Advises GMEX Group on its Acquisition of Pyctor Digital Assets Technology from ING

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- D.A. Davidson announced today that it served as financial adviser to Timber Automation (Timber), a portfolio company of Blue Sage Capital, on its sale to USNR, a division of Wood Technologies International, a portfolio company of One Equity Partners. Timber’s roots date back to the early 1990s and throughout its 30-plus years of industry experience, the company has expanded to become a leading provider of log & lumber equipment, optimization & controls and aftermarket parts for the wood processing industry. Timber operates out of three facilities, two in the southeast U.S. and one in eastern Canada. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005778/en/ USNR will benefit from Timber’s position in the timber-belt and cross-selling opportunities with new and existing customers. Timber will in turn benefit from USNR’s global capabilities and integrated resources. (Graphic: Business Wire)

