Everyday People: Former department store worker finds creative outlets

Janet Piippo has always found ways to express her creative and artistic interests, whether it be through work or hobbies.

Piippo spent over 40 years working at J.C. Penney Co. downtown. She was hired as a window decorator and over time became a permanent fixture at the Commercial Street department store, taking on roles as a merchandiser and display advertiser.

The store closed in 2017 after over 100 years in operation.

“Penney’s was a wonderful place to work,” Piippo said.

She said the job gave her the ability to be artistic, an alternative to art school, which is what she wanted to pursue after high school.

Piippo said she did not pursue that path because her father did not think she needed to go to college. But over the years, she managed to find different outlets.

She taught herself how to oil paint and even started to sell her artwork. But because her work at J.C. Penney required so much creativity, she said she eventually reached burnout and stopped painting.

Over the past year, she found a new pursuit: photography.

After joining Facebook, Piippo started using her cellphone camera to take photos of the Columbia River from her window and along the Astoria Riverwalk.

She became a frequent contributor to Astoria Riverwalk fans, a Facebook group with more than 4,500 members. Some of her photos have received hundreds of likes and dozens of comments.

Janet Piippo has posted photos to Astoria Riverwalk fans, a Facebook group. Janet Piippo

“Really, it’s just a pastime for me,” Piippo said. “I love doing it, and I wish more people would get into it.”

Sharing her photos has become a way for her to stay connected with people during the coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID took away kind of two years from our lives ... and especially older people,” Piippo said. “I feel like I’m getting some of it back by this. I mean, it’s just rewarding to hear some of the comments that people put in and how much they love Astoria.”

She said it has helped her connect with former classmates who live out of state who got in touch with her after seeing her photos. She also enjoys when people knowledgeable about boats jump into the comment section when she is curious to learn something about a particular ship passing by.

“It brings everybody closer, I think,” she said.

Piippo recalled growing up in Astoria and how much the riverfront has changed over the years.

She remembers going to the canneries with her friends. At one, they would take a wood block with a fishing line and fish for suckers through holes in the floor.

At another, they would help a friend’s mother clean up the cafeteria in exchange for free lunch. She recalled the numerous food fights.

“It was fun growing up here,” Piippo said. She said people did not always think Astoria was a great place to grow up and many could not wait to leave.

“It’s certainly not what I grew up with,” Piippo said of the city today. “And things don’t stay the same — they can’t. We have to have change — whether it’s good or bad — things have to change.”