ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prattville, AL

Rabid fox bites Alabama dog owner; officials urge residents to vaccinate pets

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dAWTq_0gbGLR2k00

PRATTVILLE, Ala. — Alabama health officials are urging residents to vaccinate their pets after a rabid fox attacked a dog and bit its owner.

According to WSFA-TV, the incident occurred July 1 in Prattville, the Alabama Department of Public Health said in a news release Friday. Prattville police and wildlife officials retrieved the fox, which tested positive for rabies, the TV station reported.

The dog owner “has begun treatment and will be taking the dog to the veterinarian for a booster rabies vaccination,” according to the news release.

In a statement, State Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Dee W. Jones said officials have found rabies-positive domestic and wild animals this year near “the most populated parts of Autauga County,” where Prattville is located.

“This is another reminder to get your pets vaccinated against rabies regardless of where you live,” Jones said in the statement, adding, “The most important message is that vaccinating pets is the best practice for protecting public health.”

Under Alabama law, dogs, cats and ferrets that are at least 12 weeks old must have a current rabies vaccination, the news release said.

Officials also cautioned residents against allowing pets to run loose, leaving food scraps near their homes, illegally feeding or keeping wild pets, approaching wild or domestic animals that are exhibiting strange behavior; and allowing children to go near stray or wild animals, according to the release.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Teen missing for eight hours in Alabama forest found after massive search

A missing teenager who became lost Tuesday in a north Alabama forest was found after a massive eight-hour search, authorities said. Authorities received a call around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday of an 18-year-old male that may have wondered off into the woods near the Black Warrior check-in station on Lawrence County Road 9 in Bankhead National Forest, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday night.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
houstonianonline.com

Brain-eating amoeba hits US lake: man in intensive care

This is the first time that a dangerous amoeba has appeared in Iowa. When the infection appeared, it was a beach Lake three fires Immediately closed. “that it As a precaution‘, write the authorities. The unicellular organism is very rare, but extremely deadly. It is found mainly in...
IOWA STATE
FOX Carolina

‘Very aggressive,’ swarming ticks that can kill animals invade SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control held a briefing on Monday to talk about an aggressive tick species that has invaded South Carolina. Officials recently found a “large population” of Asian longhorned ticks on a commercial cattle farm pasture in York County....
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Prattville, AL
Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
City
Prattville, AL
AL.com

Florida officials warns about flesh-eating bacteria in water

Health officials in Florida are warning residents and visitors about Vibrio vulnificus, a “flesh-eating” bacteria that has the potential to cause serious illness. The notice from Florida Department of Health in Escambia County alerted people to the potential for Vibrio in Gulf Coast waters. Vibrio is a bacterium that normally lives in warm, brackish seawater and can infect people when open wounds, cuts or scratches come into direct contact with the water. People can also be exposed by consuming raw or undercooked oysters and shellfish.
FLORIDA STATE
John M. Dabbs

Survival Uncertain for Some Tennessee Pets - Shelters Facing Difficult Choices Volunteer State

The animal shelter in Fayetteville, Tennessee, closed on July 1 for the foreseeable future. The closure was fallout from Animal Control and Care with Fayetteville and Lincoln County. The Humane Society of Lincon County is unable to continue providing services without governmental support. The Humane Society says they will also be unable to investigate complaints, such as abuse, cruelty, neglect, and stray animals as a result.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rabid#Domestic Animals#Wildlife#Police#Fox#Wsfa Tv
WANE 15

Southern Indiana woman arrested in animal cruelty case

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana woman was arrested after officials say deceased, malnourished, and distressed dogs were found in her care. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Vanderburgh County Animal Control were sent to a house on Mooring Road on July 9 for an animal welfare check.
Daily Voice

Community Rallies For Virginia Mom, ER Doc Fighting Cancer

On July 6, Virginia physician Bonnie Yen received a diagnosis that would change her life: Abdominal carcinomatosis. Her colleagues from Holy Cross Hospital/Trinity Health are asking for the community’s help to support Yen in the tough times ahead. “Not only is she a talented Emergency Medicine physician, dedicated wife...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
wrnjradio.com

Whale found dead in New Jersey inlet

NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ (Cape May County)- Troopers from the Marine Services Bureau North Wildwood Station responded to the report of a deceased whale in the Hereford Inlet in North Wildwood Sunday morning. When troopers arrived, they located the whale under the dock of an abandoned residence in the area of...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
WAAY-TV

Survey says this is Alabama’s favorite milkshake

A nice cold milkshake is one of the most delicious ways to beat the summer heat. But which flavor is the favorite in Alabama and the rest of the country?. RTA Outdoor Living says it investigated trends in all 50 states and found that strawberry milkshakes are the most popular in America.
ALABAMA STATE
Nick 97.5

You Could Eat this Simple and Southern Alabama Food Every Day

When you open the bag, the southern goodness hits you. I don’t want to hear about the calories at all. Save that for your mama. I am “all in” for this southern delight. With each bite, you can taste the history of Alabama. The crunch brings you back to 1923. Delightful tastes with a southern flair. What am I talking about? Just my favorite local food I could snack on every day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
107K+
Followers
116K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy