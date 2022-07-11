ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prattville, AL

Rabid fox bites Alabama dog owner; officials urge residents to vaccinate pets

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K7wK1_0gbGLPHI00

PRATTVILLE, Ala. — Alabama health officials are urging residents to vaccinate their pets after a rabid fox attacked a dog and bit its owner.

According to WSFA-TV, the incident occurred July 1 in Prattville, the Alabama Department of Public Health said in a news release Friday. Prattville police and wildlife officials retrieved the fox, which tested positive for rabies, the TV station reported.

The dog owner “has begun treatment and will be taking the dog to the veterinarian for a booster rabies vaccination,” according to the news release.

In a statement, State Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Dee W. Jones said officials have found rabies-positive domestic and wild animals this year near “the most populated parts of Autauga County,” where Prattville is located.

“This is another reminder to get your pets vaccinated against rabies regardless of where you live,” Jones said in the statement, adding, “The most important message is that vaccinating pets is the best practice for protecting public health.”

Under Alabama law, dogs, cats and ferrets that are at least 12 weeks old must have a current rabies vaccination, the news release said.

Officials also cautioned residents against allowing pets to run loose, leaving food scraps near their homes, illegally feeding or keeping wild pets, approaching wild or domestic animals that are exhibiting strange behavior; and allowing children to go near stray or wild animals, according to the release.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Teen missing for eight hours in Alabama forest found after massive search

A missing teenager who became lost Tuesday in a north Alabama forest was found after a massive eight-hour search, authorities said. Authorities received a call around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday of an 18-year-old male that may have wondered off into the woods near the Black Warrior check-in station on Lawrence County Road 9 in Bankhead National Forest, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday night.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
Alt 101.7

Alabama Church Gets A Dangerous Visitor For Morning Service

We've had gators showing up in the craziest places lately. I don't care if it's a baby gator or a giant monster like this. I don't want them near my family and pets. We had this gator crossing a busy highway way up north in Huntsville. Then we Had this...
AL.com

Florida officials warns about flesh-eating bacteria in water

Health officials in Florida are warning residents and visitors about Vibrio vulnificus, a “flesh-eating” bacteria that has the potential to cause serious illness. The notice from Florida Department of Health in Escambia County alerted people to the potential for Vibrio in Gulf Coast waters. Vibrio is a bacterium that normally lives in warm, brackish seawater and can infect people when open wounds, cuts or scratches come into direct contact with the water. People can also be exposed by consuming raw or undercooked oysters and shellfish.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Prattville, AL
Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
City
Prattville, AL
police1.com

Ala. girl, 10, offers free lemonade to cops after deputy’s LODD

ALABASTER, Ala. — A young girl is showing her support for police by offering free lemonade to local law enforcement, according to the Shelby County Reporter. Handley Abbott, 10, was inspired to help police after she learned about the recent death of Alabama deputy Brad Johnson, the report said. Johnson was shot and mortally wounded during a pursuit on June 29.
ALABASTER, AL
Daily Voice

Community Rallies For Virginia Mom, ER Doc Fighting Cancer

On July 6, Virginia physician Bonnie Yen received a diagnosis that would change her life: Abdominal carcinomatosis. Her colleagues from Holy Cross Hospital/Trinity Health are asking for the community’s help to support Yen in the tough times ahead. “Not only is she a talented Emergency Medicine physician, dedicated wife...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rabid#Domestic Animals#Wildlife#Police#Fox#Wsfa Tv
WAAY-TV

Survey says this is Alabama’s favorite milkshake

A nice cold milkshake is one of the most delicious ways to beat the summer heat. But which flavor is the favorite in Alabama and the rest of the country?. RTA Outdoor Living says it investigated trends in all 50 states and found that strawberry milkshakes are the most popular in America.
ALABAMA STATE
Nick 97.5

You Could Eat this Simple and Southern Alabama Food Every Day

When you open the bag, the southern goodness hits you. I don’t want to hear about the calories at all. Save that for your mama. I am “all in” for this southern delight. With each bite, you can taste the history of Alabama. The crunch brings you back to 1923. Delightful tastes with a southern flair. What am I talking about? Just my favorite local food I could snack on every day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Action News Jax

Florida inpatients with COVID-19 top 4,000

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Monday that showed more than 4,000 Florida hospital inpatients had COVID-19. The department reported 4,035 inpatients had COVID-19 and that 421 were in intensive-care units. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Five Florida sheriffs pay homage to Clay High School

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Five Florida sheriffs gathered on Wednesday to reflect on their time at Clay High School. Sheriffs Jennings Murrhee, Scott Lancaster, Rick Beseler, Wayne Ivey and Michelle Cook celebrated the rarity of graduating from the same high school at different times. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
103K+
Followers
112K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy