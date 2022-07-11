ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Hall Co substitute teacher arrested on child sex charges

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h7K7t_0gbGH8kG00
Christopher Brennen Young (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

Christopher Young worked as a substitute teacher at East Hall High School: the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says he’s been arrested on child sex charges. Sheriff’s Office investigators say allegations against the 23 year-old Gainesville man date back to last year and involve a girl under the age of 16. He’s accused of recording cell phone video of the sexual abuse.

From WSB TV…

A former substitute teacher at a high school in Hall County is facing nearly a dozen charges related to molesting a student while he was employed at her school.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Christopher Brennen Young met his victim while he was working at East Hall High School.

Authorities say their investigation began last month, but did not confirm when the abuse took place.

Investigators say Young sexually assaulted the teenager, who deputies say was under 16, and took videos of the sexual acts on his phone.

Deputies say the alleged abuse did not occur on school property.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was outside the Hall County School District, where officials issued a statement Friday morning.

They said saying Young passed a criminal-background check before he began working at East Hall High School, and that he only worked there for four months, from Jan. 31, 2022 to May 24, 2022. He also spent a few days at Mt. Vernon Elementary.

The district also confirmed that Young no longer works with the Hall County School District.

First and foremost, our hearts go out to the victim and the family. The district stands ready to provide necessary support.

The individual charged worked sporadically last year as a substitute teacher and no longer works in that capacity. All of our substitutes go through a criminal background check before working in our schools.

We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and all questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the Hall County Sheriff’s Department.

Young is currently being held in the Hall County Jail on 11 charges, including:

· Two counts of aggravated sexual battery

· One count of aggravated sodomy

· Two counts of child molestation

· Six counts of violation of Computer Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act of 1999

Seiden talked to a sophomore at the school who was in classes with Young.

“He’d come in the class and say ‘hey’ to all of us, but I didn’t really talk to him,” Curry said. “I stayed at my desk and stayed away.”

Curry said she and her classmates were disturbed by the serious allegations.

“It just made me feel weird, because everybody was around him, and it made me feel like I was unsafe at one point,” Curry said.

Investigators say that depending on the evidence found on Young’s electronic devices seized from his Gainesville home, he could face more charges.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Hall Co investigators search for stolen property

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, still trying to track down some stolen equipment and the people who stole it: a truck and apparatus used to move houses were swiped near Oakwood. From the Hall Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…. Our investigators can use some...
OAKWOOD, GA
WGAU

GBI investigates deadly shooting in Athens

The GBI is investigating a deadly shooting in Athens. Athens-Clarke County Police say they were trying to serve a search warrant a home on Forest Road on Athens east side, where they were met by a 66 year-old man with a gun. They say the man shot and killed himself. There is no word from police on whether any officers fired their weapons. No officers were injured.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

NE Ga arson suspects arrested

Three people from Madison County are charged with setting the blaze that burned a barn in Banks County: the state Fire Marshal’s Office says there are arson charges for Mark, Dwayne, and Tammy Kelly, all from Danielsville. Investigators say 100 bales of hay were destroyed in the fire on Spring Road in Baldwin.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Hall Co workplace accident victim identified

We have this morning the name of the man who was killed in last Friday’s workplace accident at Cottrell Trailers in Hall County: the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says 52 year-old Thi Ngoc Hoang got his foot trapped beneath the wheel of a truck and was crushed to death at the trailer manufacturing facility in Gainesville. OSHA is investigating.
HALL COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hall County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Gainesville, GA
County
Hall County, GA
Gainesville, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WGAU

Three boats burn at marina in Hall Co

Hall County Fire & Rescue has put out a 3-boat fire at Sunrise Cove Marina, officials said. It is unclear what caused the fires, however, fire officials said the docks were evacuated and no one was injured. HCFR is towed all three boats to the shore to confirm that they...
HALL COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Young
WGAU

CCSD ramps up for new school year

We are three weeks away from the August 3 start of the new school year in Athens: the Clarke County School District is urging parents to update information in the parental portal on the School District website. The Clarke County School District says it is moving the site for student...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Jeane Argo dies at 92

Jeane Argo has died: the widow of the late Athens state Rep Bob Argo was the mother of Marty Kemp and the mother-in-law of Governor Brian Kemp. Jeane Argo was 92 years old. The family confirmed her death with a statement on Twitter. “Today, we lost a cherished member of...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

New Chief Medical Officer for Piedmont Athens Regional

There is a new Chief Medical Officer for Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, a replacement for Dr. Robert Sinyard: the job goes to Dr. Geoffrey Marx, a 20-year medical veteran who is a founding faculty member of the Piedmont Athens Regional Graduate Medical Education Internal Medicine residency program. From PARMC...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

One coach passes away, another is honored

A memorial service Nicole Conwell is set for 6 o’clock Wednesday evening in the gym at Monroe Area High School: Conwell, 39 years old, was born in Athens and grew up in Walton County. She had been, since 2019, the head coach of the softball team at Monroe Area High.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Sex Acts#Substitutes#Child Exploitation#Violent Crime#Wsb Tv
WGAU

Stretch of College Station Road is closed indefinitely

There is a traffic heads up on College Station Road in Athens: the stretch of College Station that has been closed since a water main break two weeks ago will remain closed til further notice. There will be testing for underground voids beneath College Station from Riverbend Road to the Outer Loop entrance ramp. City Hall says the goal is to have the road reopened before the August 17 start of the University of Georgia’s fall semester classes.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Stay in fully restored 1929 caboose in north Georgia mountains

CLAYTON, Ga. — Georgia is full of unique accommodations. From tiny houses to private islands to Harry Potter Airbnb listings, there’s no shortage of interesting places to stay. Now you can add Jim Reaves’ listing to the mix. He rents out a fully restored 1929 C&O Caboose in...
CLAYTON, GA
WGAU

Brenau University earns accreditation for more degree programs

There is accreditation for three more degree programs at Brenau University: the school in Gainesville says programs include its Doctor of Nursing Practice, the Bachelor of Business Administration, and the Master of Business Administration. From Edie Rogers, Brenau University…. The international Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs has reaffirmed...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
23K+
Followers
77K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy