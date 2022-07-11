ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

The business case for employee well-being interventions

By Michele Holleran, Ph.D., MBA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith 20% of our employees gone as a direct result of the pandemic, and one in three clinicians considering leaving their current roles in healthcare, life plan communities are desperately scrambling to keep their staff. One solution is to increase engagement among employees and their supervisors. Almost a quarter...

@growwithco

Developing Human Resources Policies

Before you make your first hire, consider how you want to structure and enforce your startup HR policies. Startups need a solid set of human resources (HR) policies in place before they make their first hire. When building HR policies from the ground up, you’ll need to consider not only your business’s legal obligations but also your team’s expectations and how your policies will impact your bottom line.
PsyPost

Narcissistic CEOs need a deliberative and integrated management team to be successful, study suggests

New research suggests that narcissistic CEOs tend to attract and retain top management team members who are also narcissistic — a personality trait characterized by an inflated sense of importance and entitlement. The study, published in The Leadership Quarterly, indicates that companies can benefit from narcissism among upper management, but only under certain conditions.
Phys.org

Urban environments with more vegetation are associated with better health behaviors in children

Urban areas with more vegetation, higher density of buildings and facilities, lower population density and without major roads are associated with better health behaviors in children. This is the conclusion of a multicohort study published in Environment International and led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a center supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation. Specifically, the study found that children who live surrounded by more natural spaces are more physically active, spend less time doing sedentary activities, get more hours of sleep and are more likely to walk or cycle to school.
ZDNet

Cybersecurity skills surpass cloud skills as this year's training priority, if professionals can find the time

A new survey shows that cybersecurity is the hot skill area being sought across enterprises in today's environment. That's where the opportunities are. Let's face it, though -- learning and gaining proficiency in cybersecurity requires hours, days, and months of study and hands-on experimentation. There are entire college majors focusing on cybersecurity. It would benefit companies greatly to allow for more development of cybersecurity skills, but if the survey is correct, they're not making room in their workdays for skills training.
Fast Company

Leaders: Get ready for the ‘Great Reengagement’

What’s the biggest opportunity for human resources this year? In a recent survey of 500 HR leaders, our peers had a definitive answer: engagement. It’s one of many reasons the Great Resignation or the Great Reevaluation has evolved into the Great Reengagement. It’s a more proactive approach to minimizing the impact that nearly 5 million people quitting their jobs is having on the workforce and, quite frankly, the world. Now we’re talking about the root cause versus the result. It clicks, right?
Dr. Adam Tabriz

The Socioeconomic Impact Of The Social Drivers Of Health

Addressing Social Drivers of Health Or Epitome Of A double-Edged Sword For Patients And Physicians Alike — Or Is IT?!. Social Drivers of Health or SDOH(also called Social Determinants of Health) have gained significant attention in the past decade by healthcare leaders around the globe because SDOH determines up to 80% of our health outcomes.
Fortune

It’s time for data-first diversity, equity, and inclusion

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. I have spent hundreds of hours in diversity training over the past two decades–from descriptions of federal anti-discrimination laws to academic-style seminars on the perils of implicit bias, microaggressions, or misgendering.
pymnts

Prepaid Technologies Buys Employee Rewards Firm WorkStride

Prepaid Technologies has acquired WorkStride, the digital payments solution provider announced Tuesday (July 12). The New York City-based WorkStride provides incentive, employee recognition and rewards programs, the release said. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, Prepaid Technologies said the combination of its services with WorkStride’s will give businesses an “end-to-end menu of...
The Associated Press

SoftServe Named as a Major Contender in Healthcare Payer Digital Services by Everest Group

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, has been named a Major Contender by Everest Group’s Healthcare Payer Digital Services PEAK Matrix ® Assessment 2022. The recognition marks the first year that SoftServe has participated in Everest Group’s annual healthcare payer digital services marketplace assessment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005092/en/ SoftServe a Major Contender in Healthcare Payer Digital Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
MedicalXpress

Technology boosts psychosocial well-being of people with dementia

The Ph.D. research of Yuan Feng focuses on promoting the well-being of a vulnerable population in our society—people with dementia—using interactive technologies. Collaborating with the Vitalis Berckelhof, a Dutch residential care for elderly with and without dementia located in Eindhoven, Feng gave clients living there a way to relive the pasts and get closer to outdoor nature through simulated sensory experiences with rich interaction possibilities.
