ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

HappyDay: Rain and Remesh Cages

By Casey
kymkemp.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCasey O’Neill is a cannabis and food farmer in Mendocino County who has been writing newsletters about his efforts to provide sustainable produce and marijuana. We feature his column once a week. This time last year we were parched; physically, psychologically, mentally. The land was dry, and the...

kymkemp.com

Comments / 0

Related
mendofever.com

Why Highway 128 Encapsulates the True Northern California Experience

From Cloverdale to the sea. From ridgelines, valleys, vineyards and Redwoods which follow the Navarro River to where the pavement meets Highway 1. It’s one of my favorite sort of mainstream drives. I say “mainstream” because its a well-traveled thoroughfare for tourists coming up from the Bay Area and points elsewhere, for the exact reasons I described above.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Willits News

Element 7 opens cannabis dispensary in Willits

Element 7 cannabis dispensary in Willits had its grand opening July 1 and 2. Turtle Island Tacos and Smokin’ G’s and Big D’s BBQ parked their food trucks near the store providing food options for patrons. There was a mechanical bull for those wanting to test their...
WILLITS, CA
kymkemp.com

Louis Barnes: Game Warden and Volunteer Firefighter

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. With a smile and a sparkle in his eye, our Dad passed away...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

PG&E Provides Details About Monday Evening Power Outage

Sonora, CA — A Pacific Gas and Electric Spokesperson is providing some information about what led to Monday’s widespread power outage in Tuolumne County. We reported earlier that around 7,500 customers lost electricity at 6:47pm around Sonora, Soulsbyville, Phoenix Lake and Tuolumne. PG&E’s Megan McFarland reports, “The cause...
SONORA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mendocino County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caged#Irrigation#Cages#Hot Weather#The Cage
mendofever.com

Logging Truck Drives Off Highway 101 Near Spyrock Road

Scanner traffic beginning around 1:09 p.m. indicates that a logging truck has driven over the side of Highway 101 between Hargus Road and Spyrock Road in northern Mendocino County. A California Highway Patrol Officer at the scene is reporting that the driver is out of the vehicle and the northbound...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Lake County Diamonds: Our Unique Gemstone

Dispersed across many of our fields and along roadsides are sparkling Lake County diamonds. They glitter and gleam after a nice rain shower, just begging to be picked up, collected, displayed or even faceted into jewelry. In fact, some local jewelers will facet the diamonds for you to wear. Usually clear, Lake County diamond specimens are sometimes lavender or reddish in color. These beauties, not true diamonds, are considered semi-precious stones, having a rating of 7.8 to 8 on the Moh’s Scale of Hardness. Real diamonds rate a 10. These gems played a part in Lake County history in Pomo mythology, and were used in some Indigenous burial ceremonies. Later on, the diamonds were mined for industrial purposes. The Lake County Museum says, “Lake County diamonds were called “Moon Tears” because they are supposed to be the tears the Moon shed when she fell in love with a young Pomo Chieftain, and her brother, the Sun made her go back into the sky. Lake County Diamonds were placed on burial mounds by some tribes to protect the spirits of the newly departed from evil spirits or demons, who love the darkness and when they saw the ‘moon tears’ would think the moon was shining and go away.”
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Sales Tax, Regulating Private Wells, Water Security—3rd District Supervisor John Haschak’s Monthly Update

The following is a monthly letter written by Mendocino County’s 3rd District Supervisor John Haschak to constituents:. With the election over, I want to thank the people of the 3rd District for re-electing me as your supervisor on the Mendocino County Board. It is truly an honor to be a public servant in such a beautiful part of the world and to such great people.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Vegetation Fire Near Blue Lakes Quickly Extinguished by Locals

Scanner traffic around 1:58 p.m. indicated ground and air firefighting resources were dispatched to a location just west of Blues Lakes near the intersection with Highway 20 and Old Highway 20. Within ten minutes of being dispatched, the majority of resources were canceled. Reports indicated that locals extinguished the small...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kymkemp.com

Covelo Man Arrested for Manufacturing of Undetectable Firearms

On 07-08-2022 at about 11:23 PM a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Gonzalo Vazquez [age 39, from Covelo] in the 78000 block of Highway 162 in Covelo, California. The Deputy contacted Vazquez who was the solo occupant of the vehicle. The...
COVELO, CA
kymkemp.com

Mendocino County’s Marijuana Enforcement Team Out In Force on Shimmins Ridge

Residents of Shimmins Ridge might notice a sizable law enforcement presence in their neck of the woods today as officers conduct a marijuana enforcement search warrant at a property along the rural road. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Van Patten confirmed law enforcement personnel are conducting a ““Marijuana enforcement...
mendofever.com

[UPDATE: Traumatic Injuries]Medical Rescue Underway After Bulldozer Rolls Down Hill on Flynn Creek Road

Scanner traffic beginning at 3:02 p.m. indicates ground and air ambulances have been deployed to a medical rescue on Flynn Creek Road after a bulldozer rolled down a hill. The site of the incident is near mile marker 5.5 of Flynn Creek Road near Taylor Ranch Road. The response was described as extensive and multiple units are responding to the scene in Code 3, meaning with their lights and sirens on.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Two Arrested on Drug Related Charges by MCSO

On 07-05-2022 at 11:54 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol in the area of South State Street in Ukiah, California. The Deputies observed a vehicle traveling the opposite direction as them and as the vehicle past, the Deputies identified Tobias Wood [age 29 from Ukiah] as a passenger in the vehicle. The Deputies were familiar with Wood and knew him to have a felony warrant for his arrest.
UKIAH, CA
kymkemp.com

‘The whole police department is burning down’: Scandal-Plagued UPD Faces Latest Allegation of Beating an Unarmed Man

The Ukiah Police Department is going to federal court again, with officers accused of brutalizing yet another unarmed man. The latest allegation involves a beating that took place at a private residence just a few days before officers beat Gerardo Magdaleno, a naked, mentally ill man in a South Ukiah parking lot. The City settled that case for $211,000, plus attorneys’ fees of approximately $92,500, according to Izaak Schwaiger, Magdaleno’s attorney.
UKIAH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy