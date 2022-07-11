ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Recent American River Drownings, Rescues Raise Safety Concerns

By Shawnte Passmore
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pODsl_0gbGCYyM00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Many people head to the American River on the weekends to beat the triple-digit summer heat.

But water levels on the river are rising due to releases at Folsom Dam.

The increase in water levels has some swimmers getting caught off guard, and recent rescues are raising concerns.

On Saturday, 13 people were rescued after being stranded an island near Arden Bar Pond . Also, a 37-year-old woman drowned after she reportedly jumped into the river. Her body was found roughly a mile away at El Manto access point in Rancho Cordova.

Fire officials say that the river has changed in the last few weeks, and river-goers should beware of strong currents.

A Sea Scouts leader who was teaching water safety to children at River Bend Park on Sunday advised that anyone caught in a strong current should try to get to shore.

“The goal is: get out of the current,” he said. “It’s not something you can fight, you’re not that strong.”

Other drownings this weekend include a 46-year-old man who drowned in the Sacramento River and an 18-year-old man who drowned in Lake Berryessa.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Person Reportedly Seen Jumping Off Rio Vista Bridge, Search Underway

RIO VISTA (CBS13) – A search is on in the Sacramento River after a person was reportedly seen jumping into the water from the Rio Vista Bridge late Tuesday morning. The Rio Vista Fire Department says their crews – along with the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, the US Coast Guard, and other agencies – were searching the water. When its crews arrived at the area, they spotted a person swimming in the water near a channel marker, the fire department said. However, before a law enforcement boat could reach the swimmer, that person went under and was not seen again. Fire personnel assisted...
RIO VISTA, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Concord woman one of two who drowned in Sacramento-area rivers

A Concord woman was one of two people who died in Sacramento-area rivers on Saturday, the Sacramento County coroner said. Thelma Gomez, 37, was reported missing after she fell or jumped into the American River in Rancho Cordova. Rescuers from the Metro Fire Department found her in critical condition around 1:30 p.m. about a mile downstream, near the Clay Banks area. She was airlifted by helicopter and taken to a hospital, where she died.
CONCORD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Folsom, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Rancho Cordova, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Accidents
FOX40

Body recovered from creek near area where teen went missing

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A body was recovered from Putah Creek on Sunday, near the area where a teenager went missing. According to a Facebook post from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call near the east end of Lake Solano County Park and Putah Creek Road on Sunday, July 3. Deputies arrived on the scene just after midnight where they found a red truck fully submerged in the water and a young man holding onto the shoreline.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Storm drain covers disappearing in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Watch where you step in Vallejo. The Vallejo Flood and Wastewater District said metal storm drain covers are “disappearing” around the city. Water district officials said an unidentified thief has been stealing storm drain grates and leaving several drains exposed. “Please watch your...
VALLEJO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘A Possibility We Will Lose The Entire City’: City Officials Taking Action To Lower Auburn’s Risk Of Wildfire

AUBURN (CBS13) – Due to its proximity to the American River and plenty of dry brush to burn, the city of Auburn is a high-risk area for wildfire, so city officials are taking action to protect the area from potential disasters. Twice in one year, CBS13 has covered a fire in Auburn City Councilmember Daniel Berlant’s backyard. “I’ve really been trying to push our city to be better prepared,” he said. The city council put together a group of residents and business owners that identified several actions Auburn can take to prevent wildfires. “One of those items was making sure homeowners are compliant with...
AUBURN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American River#Water Safety#Sacramento River#Sea Scouts#Lake Berryessa#Accident#El Manto
CBS Sacramento

Tired Of Waiting On The City, South Sacramento Twin Sisters Clean Up Neighborhood Sidewalk Themselves

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Twin sisters from south Sacramento decided they could not wait any longer to clean up their neighborhood. For months, Margarita Chavez watched weeds grow through sidewalk cracks at 24th Street and Matson Drive near a bus stop. After calls to the city for help, she enlisted the help of her twin sister, Mirna Gonzalez, to step in. Not many people travel with gardening tools and trash bags always in their cars. Tired of blight, Chavez enjoys beautifying her neighborhood. She’s a member of Sacramento Picks it Up, a group dedicated to clearing trash around the city. Chavez, 68, said she...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Calaveras County Resident Suspected Of Starting Numerous Wildfires In West Point Area

SAN ANDREAS (CBS13) – A suspect is under arrest in connection to a number of apparent human-caused wildfires in Calaveras County. Cal Fire says, over the past few months, they’ve been investigating several wildfires in the West Point area that were suspected to have been the result of arson. Investigators have since identified West Point resident Sandy Sims as a suspect in the cases. Sims was arrested on Monday and is facing multiple charges of arson to wildland and arson during a state of emergency. Authorities say Sims is being held at Calaveras County Jail without bail.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Who is stealing storm drain grates in Vallejo?

VALLEJO, Calif. - Officials in Vallejo are warning that people are stealing storm grates. Vallejo Wastewater says metal storm drain gates have been disappearing around the city. People walking, biking, or driving, are to asked to stay alert for missing grates, since the holes they cover can be up to...
VALLEJO, CA
news24-680.com

Man Found On Fire In Concord Monday

Stunned onlookers reported seeing a man – apparently deliberately set ablaze – stumbling through the Lucky’s parking lot near Clayton Road in Concord Monday night. Mark Bustamonte said he got a glimpse of the man and ran to help but that others were also running toward the man, who he said looked to be in his 60s. He said the man’s clothes had been fully ablaze but were out and smoking by the time he arrived.
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

18-year-old drowns in Napa County’s Lake Berryessa

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old drowned at Lake Berryessa on Sunday, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office announced in a tweet. Authorities say this is the third drowning in two weeks at Lake Berryessa. The victim was identified as Vallejo resident Zaire Watu Fairley. Witnesses say Fairley was standing on a log and slipped […]
NAPA COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Oakley: Firefighters Battle Vegetation Fire on Bridgehead Road

At 11:25 am Monday, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a vegetation fire along Bridgehead Road along I-160 in the City of Oakley. While responding, Engine 93 reported smoke showing from the fire station and when Battalion 9 arrived on scene reported 1/4 acre fire with a couple of structures threatened at the trailer park.
OAKLEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Placer Co. Crews Make Quick Work Of Fire Sparked By Lawn Mower

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (CBS13) — Authorities in Placer County say a lawn mower sparked a grass fire Saturday afternoon in the Indian Springs area. Crews from the South Placer Fire District and Rocklin Fire Department responded and sprayed down the flames before they spread into nearby blackberry bushes and overgrown vegetation. The fire was contained to less than an acre and no structures were damaged.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fairfield Accident Fatality Reported After Collision

Woman Dies After Intersection Accident on Walters Road. An accident fatality was reported in Fairfield following a July 8 collision which left her initially in critical condition. The accident occurred at the Walters Road intersection with Walters Court around 4:40 p.m. between two vehicles. One of the people involved in the accident had to be extricated, according to a spokesperson with the Fairfield Fire Department.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Auburn Police Aim To Respond To 911 Calls Quicker With New Technology

AUBURN (CBS13) — The clock always ticks as dispatchers and police officers race to help someone in distress. When there is an emergency or crisis, first responders understand that every second matters. But what if they could arrive quicker to the scene and be ready to respond? Auburn Police Chief Ryan Kinnan believed his department could do better. “We were kind of just stuck,” said Kinnan. “Whatever it took to get that dispatcher to get out that information out is the length of time it took the information to actually respond.” Lately, the response time for calls is around seven-and-a-half minutes. But after hearing how...
AUBURN, CA
KRON4 News

New images emerge of Alexis Gabe before disappearance

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – A family’s desperate search for answers continues more than six months after their daughter was last seen.  Alexis Gabe of Oakley disappeared on January 26th, in June police announced that they believe she was killed. KRON4 News spoke to her father Tuesday afternoon about where police are now searching for her […]
OAKLEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
73K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy