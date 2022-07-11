Recent American River Drownings, Rescues Raise Safety Concerns

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Many people head to the American River on the weekends to beat the triple-digit summer heat.

But water levels on the river are rising due to releases at Folsom Dam.

The increase in water levels has some swimmers getting caught off guard, and recent rescues are raising concerns.

On Saturday, 13 people were rescued after being stranded an island near Arden Bar Pond . Also, a 37-year-old woman drowned after she reportedly jumped into the river. Her body was found roughly a mile away at El Manto access point in Rancho Cordova.

Fire officials say that the river has changed in the last few weeks, and river-goers should beware of strong currents.

A Sea Scouts leader who was teaching water safety to children at River Bend Park on Sunday advised that anyone caught in a strong current should try to get to shore.

“The goal is: get out of the current,” he said. “It’s not something you can fight, you’re not that strong.”

Other drownings this weekend include a 46-year-old man who drowned in the Sacramento River and an 18-year-old man who drowned in Lake Berryessa.