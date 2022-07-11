Strong to severe storms Tuesday

The calm skies do not last for long as we start to see some changes in store for our Tuesday. Temperatures will heat up as well, with highs in the mid-90s and heat indices near 100°! A cold front sweeps into the region Tuesday, bringing the threat for strong to severe storms during the late-afternoon/evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has areas north and west of the Bay under a Slight Risk (2/5) for severe weather with the main threat being damaging winds and large-sized hail. An isolated tornado is not out of the question. There is a slight chance of a pop-up storm on Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the upper-80s and low-90s. Humidity increases into the weekend. Then, another cold front begins to move in Monday with yet another round of thunder showers.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 40%.