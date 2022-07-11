ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Strong to severe storms Tuesday

By Patrick Pete
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZqBak_0gbGBh0E00

The calm skies do not last for long as we start to see some changes in store for our Tuesday. Temperatures will heat up as well, with highs in the mid-90s and heat indices near 100°! A cold front sweeps into the region Tuesday, bringing the threat for strong to severe storms during the late-afternoon/evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has areas north and west of the Bay under a Slight Risk (2/5) for severe weather with the main threat being damaging winds and large-sized hail. An isolated tornado is not out of the question. There is a slight chance of a pop-up storm on Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the upper-80s and low-90s. Humidity increases into the weekend. Then, another cold front begins to move in Monday with yet another round of thunder showers.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 7 mph.
Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert for possibly severe storms

After some early showers and rumbles, we're clearing out a bit for late morning into the early afternoon. Of course, more sun means more instability and fuel for potential storms later on today.We have a Yellow Alert this afternoon through the evening hours for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms moving through.The main threats would be heavy rain and damaging wind gusts, along with some small hail. As usual, they'll be scattered and it's impossible to pinpoint exactly what towns will see them.Just keep an eye to the sky and be prepared for interruptions if you have any outdoor plans. Whether...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#South Wind
AccuWeather

Rounds of severe weather to charge through northern Plains

Dry and cooler air has settled across the northern Plains after a cold front replaced the recent spell of record-challenging heat, but the tranquil weather pattern will be short-lived as the threat of severe weather is expected to spark thunderstorms to end the week. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that there will...
FARGO, ND
The Independent

South Dakota skies turn sickly green as derecho hits the Upper Midwest

Skies in Sioux Falls, South Dakota turned a wicked shade of green on Tuesday as a powerful storm pushed through. Photos shared on social media documented the eerie phenomenon, with cloud-darkened skies whipping up a nearly photosynthetic hue. A National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist said on Twitter that thunderstorm clouds...
pethelpful.com

Video of Bison Leaving Yellowstone During Devastating Flooding Is Breaking Hearts

Yellowstone National Park was recently closed to tourists as historic flooding ripped through the area. The floods caused major damage to roads and some houses were even swept away. This caused setbacks for traveler's plans who wanted to visit the beautiful park. Plus, there could be a potential decrease in the area's economy as fewer tourists visit. But the alarm bells that are ringing for many people are how the animals are going to be affected by the floods.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Q 105.7

Strong Storms Possible Tuesday, National Grid Alerts Customers

As temperatures continue to rise in the Capital Region, so does the risk of severe weather. The National Weather Service has placed the area in the risk category for some potentially dangerous conditions on Tuesday. The majority of the Capital Region and surrounding area falls under the 'slight' risk category,...
STILLWATER, NY
The US Sun

Major storm damage in Maryland with ‘home split in two’ and power outage in College Park during thunderstorm warning

A STORM has caused major damage in parts of Maryland, including a home that reportedly split in two during a thunderstorm warning. The city of College Park has issued a statement on Twitter, sharing that there is "major damage," while Pepco has reported more than 45,000 customers in the Maryland and Washington DC areas without power as of 9.30pm.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Independent

100 million Americans are being warned to stay indoors as heatwave spreads

Over 100 million Americans have been advised to stay indoors as temperatures continued to soar due to a record-breaking heatwave stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas.Until midweek, as many as 107.5 million people will be affected by a heatwave engulfing a large number of states from central Nebraska to West Virginia, north into Wisconsin and south into Mississippi, the National Weather Service said.Several areas should expect "well above normal to record-breaking temperatures", the weather service said, issuing excessive heat warnings for the region."Plan ahead to avoid heat-related illness and check on relatives and neighbours. The heat should...
ENVIRONMENT
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms Possible this Weekend

UNDATED -- Thunderstorms are expected this weekend and some could be severe. Saturday night could see some storms in west central Minnesota. Sunday will be the main day though with more widespread thunderstorms possible. The main threats will be high winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Severe pattern to continue in weather-weary North Central U.S.

More rounds of intense thunderstorms will pelt the Northern Plains region of the United States on Sunday, forecasters said, continuing a recent pattern. Severe thunderstorms are expected through this weekend and into the upcoming workweek, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. For much of this week, severe weather has been centered over...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather, Powerful Thunderstorms Bring Possible Air Travel Disruptions Throughout Northeast This Week

Recent hot summer weather and a persistent surge of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico have caused rounds of severe thunderstorms across much of the country. More of the same is predicted for the Midwest and Northeast this week as a cold front moves eastward. Major airports in the region run the risk of experiencing delays in air travel due to the weather.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

American Monsoon Started With a Particularly Strong Thunderstorm

Meteorologists predict that a wave of moisture will arrive in the southwestern United States later this week, triggering the start of the North American monsoon. A tropical breeze will help kick off the yearly phenomenon that brings more rains and thunderstorms to the Southwest. Starting Thursday and Friday in areas of New Mexico, the change in wind direction from dry West to northwest winds to a moist southerly flow will allow the first scattered showers and thunderstorms to emerge in the pattern. Over the weekend and into early next week, the storms will move westward into parts of Arizona and northward into parts of Colorado and Utah.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Rain is expected as storm threat increases in the tropics

Rain is expected this week as a storm threat in the tropics increases from a possible tropical activity in the Gulf late this week. “We'll be watching the tropics this week and the potential for heavy rainfall. Each day will feature showers and t-storms, but it could be particularly wet by the middle and end of the work week. Our forecast is heavily dependent on what a potential tropical system does in the northern Gulf. Right now, there isn't much out there, but as we head through the week a low pressure could begin to form and organize,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy