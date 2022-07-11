Elon Musk trolls Twitter as $44b sale falls through

Elon Musk is trolling Twitter following his decision to withdraw from a $44bn (£37bn) takeover deal.

The Tesla CEO announced on Friday that he would not buy Twitter and also accused the company of misleading him about the nature of the social media platform.

Musk has often said that Twitter executives have hidden the full extent of bots and automated accounts on the platform. The company has said that they account for less than 5 per cent of its active users – a number that Musk said he would not believe until he had been able to check himself.

Now, he’s hit out at the company following the beginning of legal proceedings and its implications.

Musk shared a meme featuring four images of himself laughing, with the text: “They said I couldn’t buy Twitter. Then they wouldn’t disclose bot info. Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court. Now they have to disclose bot info in court.”

He's been enjoying posting more memes on Monday morning, too, after posting an out of context image of Chuck Norris playing chess with the caption: "Chuckmate."

It follows the rumours spreading on the social media site that Musk’s account had been suspended following his decision to pull out of the deal.

A fake tweet began circulating over the weekend which featured a mock up of Musk’s account and a message which appeared to show it had been temporarily disabled.

One user wrote: “Elon Musk being suspended from Twitter is a loss for advocates of Freedom of Speech everywhere.”

However, judging by Musk’s trolling this morning, his account seems to be working just fine.

Musk's post comes after his lawyers accused Twitter of having misled him about the nature of the company and the purchase.

Twitter “appears to have made false and misleading representations upon which Mr Musk relied when entering into the Merger Agreement”, lawyers said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

