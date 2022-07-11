Fair office to open Tuesday, July 12

GRUNDY COUNTY, MO – An accident with an Amish buggy resulted in injuries Monday evening in Grundy County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash took placed as 23-year old Jessica Lewis of Jamesport was westbound on Highway 6 around 6:15 last night when she overtook a buggy operated by 23-year old Chris Kramer of Jamesport. Lewis’ vehicle struck the back of the buggy, ejecting both of the occupants onto the roadway.

GRUNDY COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO