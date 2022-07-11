Fair office to open Tuesday, July 12

The families living on Lisa Lane, Maryville, were out for the 45th annual Lisa Lane 4th of July Parade. Everyone gathers in the shade just off West 16th Street to begin the parade. Holding the well-used banner are Racyn Backman and Mylee Backman.
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker and Scott Walk, associate commissioner and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to...
The last day to sign up for Maryville Public Library’s Summer Reading Program and join nearly 170 youth in grades one to 12 who are reading for fun and prizes this summer, will be July 11 for library cardholders. All Nodaway County children through grade six can receive a...
Two candidates are seeking the Republican nomination for 2nd District State Representative which next year, will include five counties that include Caldwell, Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, and Worth. The primary election is August 2nd. Mazzie Boyd and Randy Railsback were recently interviewed by KTTN News. Each was asked a series of...
Lori Harr Sheehan, Bird Island, MN, received the Ambassador of Goodwill award at the Lions Club International convention held in Montreal, Canada, the end of June. Sheehan, a Maryville High School graduate, is the daughter of Dr. Pat and Teri Harr, Maryville. She is married to Brian Sheehan who is beginning his year, July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, as international president for Lions after having served as vice president for three years.
Bethany, MO: The Harrison County Jail held an open house Thursday to welcome their new staff members as well as display the improvements to the facility. No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.
LINN COUNTY, MO – A semi driver from Cameron was life flighted following an accident in Linn County Monday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 37-year old Zachary Swindler was on US 36, 2 miles east of Meadville when he struck a Missouri Department of Transportation vehicle in the rear. The MoDOT vehicle was striping the roadway in a construction zone. Swindler was not wearing a seatbelt. He was ejected from the vehicle in the crash.
The “Nodaway County Sunset in August” photo entered in the 2022 Nodaway News Leader’s Ninth Annual Photography Contest nature category by Keith Younger, Hopkins, was the grand prize winner garnering the most points by the three judges and Facebook likes. Kay Wilson, NNL publisher-owner, congratulated Younger and presented the $100 cash and certificate for his prize.
Three people were injured when a sports utility vehicle struck a buggy early Monday evening on Highway 6 just west of Trenton. A passenger in the buggy, 23-year-old Sarah Kramer of Jamesport, was seriously injured and was flown by Lifeflight medical helicopter to Truman Medical Center. The operator of the buggy, 23-year-old Chris Kramer of Jamesport, reportedly declined medical attention at the scene for moderate injuries.
Troopers report the arrest of two Saint Joseph men Sunday evening in Platte County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 56-year-old Michael A. Despain around 8:05 Sunday evening in Platte County on preliminary charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A...
STEWARTSVILLE, MO – A child was injured Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident near Stewartsville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred as 57-year old Lori Nigus of Hiawatha, Kansas was eastbound on US 36 at Stewartsville when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a sign and an embankment.
CONCEPTION, MO – Two Stanberry residents were injured in an accident Saturday morning in Nodaway County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 16-year old male driver from Stanberry was eastbound on US 136, 1 mile east of Conception Junction when the vehicle began to travel off the roadway. The driver overcorrected, crossed the centerline and began to skid. He then travelled off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert and a fence.
ANDREW COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an injury accident that occurred just before 6p.m. Monday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Yamaha ATV driven by Wayland D. Walker, 22, Rosendale, was eastbound at west Locust and Elm Street in Rosendale. The ATV struck a 2015 Hawk motorcycle driven by a 15-year-old Rea boy at the intersection.
A pair of Cameron women are in the Clinton County Jail facing felony level drug charges following an investigation by Cameron Police. According to a release from Cameron Police Chief Rick Bashor, Cameron Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol served a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of Euclid Avenue in Cameron in relation to a narcotics investigation. As a result of that warrant law enforcement arrested two women.
