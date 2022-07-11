AM Prep-Kickers

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Those looking for gore — or gorings — at the annual Running of the Bulls may have to look elsewhere. For a fourth straight day, the bulls running at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona didn't gore...

UPI News

Six injured in first day of Pamplona running of the bulls

July 7 (UPI) -- Six people including one American were injured during the annual running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in the Spanish city of Pamplona Thursday. The American suffered a broken arm, while the five remaining victims, all from Spain, were taken to the hospital with various injuries.
ANIMALS
The Associated Press

Bulls spare runners from gorings for 4th day in Pamplona

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Thrill seekers avoided any gorings for a fourth straight bull run at Pamplona’s San Fermín Festival on Sunday. The city’s hospital said four Spanish men aged between 24 and 43 needed treatment in a hospital for hard knocks they received during Sunday’s early morning bull run. One man needed to be evacuated on a stretcher to an ambulance wearing a neck brace.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Two Men Gored During Pamplona’s Running of the Bulls

The San Fermín Running of the Bulls Festival ended its third day with two gorings, according to Pamplona hospitals, per the New York Post. Two men were gored by a bull horn in the leg today. A total of seven people needed to be treated for various injuries after today’s event. The Running of the Bulls takes place annually on July 7th through the 14th. Over 1 million spectators gather along the outdoor route from the Corrales de Santo Domingo to Plaza de Toros in Pamplona. They watch thousands of runners flee from six fighting bulls and six steers.
SPAIN
The Associated Press

Spain's running of the bulls: 3 people gored at San Fermín

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — A tense fifth bull run at Pamplona’s San Fermín Festival on Monday left three people gored, including one American, and three others with bruises, the Navarra regional government said. It was the first run with gorings in the festival so far this year. There are three more daily runs before the festival ends Thursday. The regional government said a 25-year-old runner from Sunrise, Florida, was gored in the calf in the bullring. The other two gored were Spaniards, one in the ring and one on the street. None was in serious condition. Earlier festival organizers had said erroneously that the foreigner gored in the ring was Australian.
EUROPE
The Independent

Tourists walk through Spanish mountains with wolves

A man in a remote corner of southern Spain is running a unique tourist attraction - walking with wolves.Miguel Angel Gonzalez Carrillo has raised three litters of wolves, and offers small groups the opportunity to walk with the animals in Instincion, a municipality in Andalusia's Almeria province.Gonzalez Carrillo also takes his pack of wolves into cities to work with people with autism and Alzheimer's disease.According to the Spanish Inventory of Land Animals there are approximately 2,000 Iberian wolves in Spain.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Election win should trigger Scottish independence, says SturgeonDame Kelly Holmes attends first London Pride since coming out as gayPreserved ‘vintage’ Burger King restaurant found behind a wall in US mall
travelawaits.com

9 Amazing Experiences In Coastal A Coruña, Spain

La Coruña (A Coruña) is a major port town, located on a promontory over the Golfo Artabro, a large gulf of the Atlantic Ocean in Galicia, the northern province of Spain. It is a vibrant coastal city full of history and culture and famous for its gastronomy, especially seafood and the foaming La Estrella beer.
