AM Prep-Kickers

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — A tense fifth bull run at Pamplona’s San Fermín Festival on Monday left three people gored, including one American, and three others with bruises, the Navarra regional government said. It was the first run with gorings in the festival so far this year. There are three more daily runs before the festival ends Thursday. The regional government said a 25-year-old runner from Sunrise, Florida, was gored in the calf in the bullring. The other two gored were Spaniards, one in the ring and one on the street. None was in serious condition. Earlier festival organizers had said erroneously that the foreigner gored in the ring was Australian.

