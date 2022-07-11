AP-Scorecard

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:. DetroitatKansas City2:10 p.m....

FanSided

Cardinals: 3 trade deadline targets from surprise sellers

There could be some surprise sellers at the trade deadline this year and the St. Louis Cardinals could pounce on some of the sellers. The St. Louis Cardinals have been floundering recently as they are 9-15 in their last 24 games. Despite that, they are 46-42 and just 2.5 games out of the NL Central lead and one game back of a National League Wild Card spot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

23XI Racing Announces A Decision On Bubba Wallace

Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing team announced a major addition Tuesday, but it won't come at the expense of its current drivers. According to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, President Steve Lauletta said Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch will return to 23XI Racing in 2023. However, he didn't clarify if their deals run beyond next year.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals Complete MLB Trade

The reigning World Series champs are sending away a package of players in a swap with the Kansas City Royals. On Monday, the Atlanta Braves shared that the team has completed a trade with KC that will net them the Royals' No. 35 pick in exchange for infielder CJ Alexander, pitcher Andrew Hoffman and outfielder Drew Waters.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
FanSided

SF Giants: 3 fan favorites who should be traded at the deadline

The San Francisco Giants could be sellers at the trade deadline. Here are three fan favorites that should be traded at the trade deadline. The San Francisco Giants have fallen back to earth after their 107-55 season in 2021. Entering play on Tuesday, they were at 43-42 and in third place in the National League West. They are also two games back of the final NL Wild Card spot.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Vs. Cardinals Game Preview: 5-Game Road Trip Begins

After completing a four-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs, the Los Angeles Dodgers begin their final road trip before the All-Star break, with their first stop at Busch Stadium for a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Dodgers have won 11 of their last 12 games and enter...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford sitting for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Crawford is being replaced at shortstop by Thairo Estrada versus Diamondbacks starter Dallas Keuchel. In 267 plate appearances this season, Crawford has a .217 batting average with a .644 OPS,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

