ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Spain: Three runners gored in tense 5th Pamplona bull run

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ORCum_0gbG7l4900

A Spanish Red Cross spokesman said three people were gored and three others suffered bruises in a tense fifth bull run at Pamplona’s San Fermín Festival on Monday.

It was the first run with gorings in the festival so far this year. There are three more daily runs before it finishes Thursday.

Red Cross worker José Aldaba told Spanish National Television that one man was gored on the street, while two others were stabbed by a bull´s horn inside the bullring at the end of the run.

Television images showed one bull repeatedly tossing and butting one runner against the wooden barriers on the edge of the ring and then goring another in the back of the leg.

The spectacle lasted just over three minutes as hundreds of runners, mostly men, ran frantically ahead and alongside six fighting bulls as they charged through the cobblestone streets of this northern city.

Three other runners were treated for injuries sustained in falls during the run.

The run finishes at Pamplona’s bullring, where later in the day the bulls are killed by professional bullfighters.

Tens of thousands of foreign visitors come to the Pamplona festival that was made known to the English-speaking world through Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.”

The adrenaline rush of the morning bull run is followed by partying throughout the day and night.

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Several injured as Pamplona bull run returns for first time in three years

Pamplona has held its first bull run in three years. No one was gored, but several runners were injured as tens of thousands of partygoers revelled in the return of one of Europe’s most famous traditional events.The six bulls, guided by six tame oxen, charged through Pamplona’s streets in around two minutes and 35 seconds without causing too much carnage among the thousands of people cramming the course.Despite this, several runners were stomped, trampled or shoved to the cobblestone pavement. At least two men were hit in the head.The Pamplona hospital said that six people needed to be brought in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Two Men Gored During Pamplona’s Running of the Bulls

The San Fermín Running of the Bulls Festival ended its third day with two gorings, according to Pamplona hospitals, per the New York Post. Two men were gored by a bull horn in the leg today. A total of seven people needed to be treated for various injuries after today’s event. The Running of the Bulls takes place annually on July 7th through the 14th. Over 1 million spectators gather along the outdoor route from the Corrales de Santo Domingo to Plaza de Toros in Pamplona. They watch thousands of runners flee from six fighting bulls and six steers.
SPAIN
The Associated Press

France rules against burkini swimwear for religious reasons

PARIS (AP) — France’s top administrative court ruled Tuesday against allowing body-covering “burkini” swimwear in public pools for religious reasons, arguing that it violates the principle of government neutrality toward religion. While worn by only a small number of people in France, the head-to-ankle burkini draws...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernest Hemingway
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bull Run#One Bull#Goring#Spanish Red Cross
Andrei Tapalaga

Sculpture of God Discovered in Mexico

Previous artifacts that have been discovered, point out that the Maize God rose from the underworld.INAH. Lately, more and more religious artifacts and sculptures are being unearthed. Another great finding to add to the top list is a sculpture depicting the head of the Maya Maize God. The sculpture was found at Palenque, a popular archeological site in Chiapas, Mexico where other important artifacts have been previously found.
The Independent

Playful baby elephant rips model’s skirt off

A model had a playful encounter with a baby elephant when she visited a sanctuary in Chiang Mai, Thailand.A three-week old calf at Chia Lai Orchid took a particular shine to Megan Milan, pushing her to the ground, pulling her skirt and rolling on top of her."I’m used to being around elephants but I had never been around one so young, he’s only three-weeks-old. So I asked to go see him. He was definitely a little heavy and strong", Milan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Place
Europe
LiveScience

Ancient 'bear dog' found in France named after child-murdering cyclops

With jaws equipped to tear the flesh from the bones of their prey, extinct carnivores known as "bear dogs" were powerful predators that prowled Asia, southern Africa, Europe and North America more than 7.5 million years ago. Now, researchers have unearthed the jawbone of one of these extinct carnivores in the Pyrenees mountain range in Europe, shedding light on just how deadly bear dogs were, and confirming how widely they were distributed around the world.
WILDLIFE
pethelpful.com

Video of Little Squirrel Begging for Water at the Grand Canyon Is Just Pitiful

As summertime comes around in the American southwest, drought conditions are skyrocketing yet again. Even the plants and animals who are native to these hot, dry climates are starting to struggle, especially in areas densely populated by people. Some brave critters, like the squirrel in @ketobabe85's TikTok video from the...
ANIMALS
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In The Netherlands Just Unearthed A 2,000-Year-Old Roman Temple Complex

Archaeologists have found two temples that they believe were used by Roman soldiers as early as the first century C.E. along with altar stones and carvings of deities. Amateur archaeologists digging at a clay extraction site in the Netherlands came across the find of their lives in late 2021 when they unearthed a nearly-intact Roman temple complex. Dating to the first century C.E., the structures were likely used by soldiers stationed at the Roman Empire’s northern boundary.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

743K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy