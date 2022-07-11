ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Underhill ruled out of Sydney showdown with Australia due to concussion

By Duncan Bech
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

England must enter their series decider against Australia without both of their ‘Kamikaze Kids’ after Sam Underhill was ruled out of the third Test because of concussion.

Underhill was replaced during the second-half of the 25-17 victory at Suncorp Stadium having suffered a head injury while tackling wing Marika Koroibete and he has now been stood down for Saturday’s clash in Sydney .

It comes in the wake of Tom Curry returning home last week after being concussed in the first Test and England have only escaped a full-blown injury crisis at flanker by the news that Jack Willis has been cleared to train.

