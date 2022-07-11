ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

AP source: Wayne Rooney agrees to coach DC United

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G8Cul_0gbG7jIh00

Wayne Rooney has agreed to coach D.C. United in Major League Soccer , a person with knowledge of the move said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal had not been announced.

The longtime English soccer star played for the MLS club in 2018 and 2019. Once visa paperwork is complete, Rooney is set to replace interim coach Chad Ashton, who replaced Hernan Losada earlier this season.

D.C. United is tied with Chicago for the fewest points in the 28-team league with a record of 5-10-2. United lost 7-0 on Friday night at the Philadelphia Union, matching the MLS record for largest margin of defeat.

Rooney, 36, starred for Manchester in the English Premier League from 2004-17 and is the leading goal-scorer in the history of the English national team.

Rooney resigned as English club Derby’s manager last month after 18 months in charge. His reunion with D.C. United was first reported by The Washington Post.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Wayne Rooney Wife News

Wayne Rooney is reportedly set to become the next manager of DC United in MLS. Unfortunately, Rooney's wife, Coleen, is reportedly not the biggest fan of the United States. It will be interesting to see if Coleen Rooney joins her husband in the United States for his coaching opportunity. Fans...
MLS
The Independent

Wayne Rooney appointed head coach of his former club DC United

Wayne Rooney has made a swift return to management after being named as the new head coach of his former club DC United.The 36-year-old left Derby last month following a tumultuous spell where his own stock improved despite chaos off the pitch at the Rams.The former England, Manchester United and Everton striker has wasted no time getting back into the game, although he will have to wait for completion of a visa application to formally take up his new role back in Washington, where he enjoyed a two-year playing spell.“DC United announced today that Wayne Rooney has been named as...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Ashton
Person
Wayne Rooney
The Independent

Wayne Rooney dismisses suggestions DC United head coach role is ‘backwards step’

Wayne Rooney has dismissed suggestions that taking over as head coach of Major League Soccer side DC United is a “backwards step” in his managerial career.The 36-year-old has made a swift return to management with his former club, having left Derby last month following a tumultuous spell where his own stock improved despite chaos off the pitch at the Rams.The former England, Manchester United and Everton striker has wasted no time getting back into the game, although he will have to wait for completion of a visa application to formally take up his new role back in Washington, where he...
MLS
AOL Corp

Reports: Wayne Rooney to become D.C. United's next manager

Wayne Rooney is headed back to D.C. United and MLS. The longtime Manchester United and English soccer star has agreed to terms with D.C. United to become its next head coach, according to multiple reports on Sunday night. Specifics of Rooney’s deal are not yet known, and the team declined...
MLS
CBS Sports

USWNT to play friendlies in September against Nigeria in Kansas City and Washington D.C.

The United States women's national team will face Nigeria in a pair of friendlies during September, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced. The two-game series will be hosted in Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park on Sept. 3, and in Washington D.C. at Audi Field on Sept. 6. The announcement comes as the Concacaf W Championship and Women's Africa Cup of Nations are in progress, with both national teams currently playing in knockout round stages.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc United#D C United#English Soccer#Ap#Major League Soccer#The Associated Press#Derby#The Washington Post
Yardbarker

Wayne Rooney arrives in US ahead of return to management

Manchester United’s all-time top goalscorer Wayne Rooney has agreed terms with DC United in the MLS to become its manager, reuniting him with the American outfit for which he played in 2018 and 2019. According to The Washington Post, Rooney arrived at Dulles International Airport on Sunday night, and...
MLS
SFGate

Defender Carlos Salcedo leaves Toronto's MLS team

TORONTO (AP) — Defender Carlos Salcedo is leaving Toronto's Major League Soccer team. Toronto said Tuesday it terminated his contract by mutual consent. Coach Bob Bradley said the 28-year-old Mexican was dealing with a family matter. Salcedo has been traveling back to Mexico, where his wife gave birth last month to their second child.
MLS
The Independent

Euro 2022: England will be “ruthless” in front of any opposition, says Chloe Kelly

England "shouldn't get too carried away" with their 8-0 win against Norway, Chloe Kelly has said, ahead of the Lionesses' match against Northern Ireland on Friday.The forward said that the team are staying grounded before their final group match."We have to focus on Northern Ireland and we can't get too carried away with one result... We want to be ruthless in every game no matter what opposition is in front of us," Kelly said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
SOCCER
ESPN

Dominant second half leads Austin FC over Dynamo

Maximiliano Urruti scored the go-ahead goal off an assist from Sebastian Driussi in the 57th minute as Austin FC dominated the final two-thirds of the match in a 3-1 win over visiting the Houston Dynamo on Tuesday. Austin FC (12-4-4, 40 points) won their fourth straight game and have not...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

NYCFC, LAFC each place three on MLS All-Star team

Defending MLS Cup champion New York City FC and 2022 Supporters’ Shield leaders Los Angeles FC each placed three players on the 26-man MLS All-Star roster announced Tuesday. Forward Valentin Castellanos, defender Alexander Callens and goaltender Sean Johnson will represent NYCFC, and forward Carlos Vela, midfielder Ilie Sanchez and defender Diego Palacios will represent LAFC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

The Independent

743K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy